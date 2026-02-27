iPost Reports 20% YoY Revenue Growth for 2025, Fueled by Strategic Expansion and Platform Innovation

Ending 2025 with 20% year-over-year growth is a powerful validation of our focus on the enterprise marketer's needs" - Cameron Kane, CEO of iPost Post this

"Ending 2025 with 20% year-over-year growth is a powerful validation of our focus on the enterprise marketer's needs," said Cameron Kane, CEO of iPost. "Throughout the year, we have seen that the most competitive brands in our focus industries are looking for more than just a tool; they need a partner that offers unmatched deliverability and the flexibility to integrate deeply with their existing data stacks and business processes."

Kane continued, "Our success this year is built on the momentum we established in Q3, where we saw record-breaking adoption of our platform. Looking ahead to 2026, we are doubling down on our commitment to innovation by expanding our capabilities in AI-powered content optimization and real-time personalization to help our clients drive even more measurable business growth both in the United States and international markets".

In addition to its financial achievements, iPost secured several high-profile clients and strategic partners in 2025, including powering the email marketing for 14 of Bally's Corporation's premier casino properties.

iPost is a leading email-sending platform purpose-built to solve real challenges in highly regulated data and content-sensitive industries, including gaming, legal services, and scholarly/STM (science, technology, medical) publishing. With its flexible architecture, native data integrations, and unmatched customer support, iPost helps users create personalized, compliant, and impactful campaigns that drive measurable growth.

