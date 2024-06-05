iPourIt & GoTab Join Forces to Revolutionize the Self-Pour Experience

"By combining our expertise, we are empowering businesses to provide a more efficient, profitable, and enjoyable experience for both staff and customers." Post this

"We are thrilled to partner with GoTab to deliver a truly seamless self-pour experience," said Flinn Flexer, CEO of iPourIt. "This integration will empower businesses to simplify their operations, boost efficiency, and ultimately increase their bottom line."

The iPourIt and GoTab integration offers a wide range of benefits, including:

Streamlined efficiency: Fast checkouts and consolidated transactions create a seamless, streamlined experience for both businesses and customers.

Actionable insights: Centralized management and simplified reporting enable data-driven decisions that drive growth and optimization.

User-friendly experience: Operators can offer an engaging and satisfying self-pour and food ordering experience, increasing customer satisfaction and loyalty while driving repeat business.

"We're excited to bring this integration to our mutual customers. By combining our expertise, we are empowering businesses to provide a more efficient, profitable, and enjoyable experience for both staff and customers," said GoTab CEO Tim McLaughlin.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in the evolution of the self-pour industry, offering businesses a powerful solution to enhance their operations and drive growth.

Contact iPourIt at (949) 270-0556 or [email protected] to learn more about the integration and how it can transform your operations. For more information, visit ipouritinc.com/integrations/gotab.

About iPourIt, Inc.

iPourIt, Inc. is North America's leading provider of self-serve draft beverage technology with more than 8,800 taps installed, over 370 million ounces poured, and close to 400 locations in operation. Our automated tap wall technology is designed for trailblazers looking to drive growth, outsmart the competition, and deliver a service experience that's great—without the wait. iPourIt self-pour systems help simplify staffing needs, increase beverage sales, control costs, and enhance customer experience using sophisticated technology, detailed analytics, and industry-best support. In every aspect of our business, we tap into tech to help your profits flow. Visit ipouritinc.com for more information.

Follow iPourIt, Inc. on YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | X | LinkedIn | TikTok

About GoTab, Inc.

GoTab, Inc. is more than a Point-of-Sale (POS) for hospitality businesses. The platform helps restaurants, breweries, food halls, hotels, and other venues improve the guest experience and address substantial inefficiencies that continue to plague the hospitality and retail industry. Featuring a sophisticated POS that can optionally integrate with other popular POS and property management systems (PMS), GoTab also includes a robust bar and kitchen display system (KDS) with integrated two-way messaging to optimize operations and delivery. GoTab's platform empowers every guest and staff member to make the most sensible, convenient choices for their scenario while maintaining appropriate controls. Through its suite of flexible tools, GoTab creates measurable benefits for its operators, driving increased spend while reducing costs and contributing to the bottom line. Founded in 2016, GoTab processes over $500M in gross merchandise value (GMV) annually, with operations across 39 U.S. states, Canada and growing. For more information, request a demo or learn more at gotab.com.

Media Contact

Nanneke Dinklo, iPourIt, (949) 270-0556, [email protected], https://ipouritinc.com/

SOURCE iPourIt