IPPSpalooza: Transforming the 2025 IPPS Final Rule into Actionable Insights

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Inpatient Prospective Payment System (IPPS) Final Rule for 2025 is about to arrive, bringing a series of critical updates that will impact providers nationwide with significant consequences for their bottom lines. As the effective changes approach on October 1, ICD10monitor is proud to empower healthcare professionals through an 11-week IPPSpalooza running from July 9 to September 24. This event is dedicated to providing unprecedented, expert guidance through all the changes associated with the final rule. Attendees will gain actionable insights and earn CEs that will drive success in everyday operations.

Followers of ICD10monitor, RACmonitor, and MedLearn Media can sign up for one, two, or all three daily sessions to master new coding and regulatory changes on the horizon. Each of the three exclusive webcasts will feature key knowledge areas and offer the opportunity to earn Continuing Education Units (CEUs). Renowned experts Laurie M. Johnson, MS, RHIA, FAHIMA, AHIMA Approved ICD-10-CM/PCS Trainer, Erica Remer, MD, and host Chuck Buck, Senior Vice President of New Media and Publisher of RACmonitor and ICD10monitor, will deliver their expert knowledge, instilling confidence for the year ahead.

Chuck Buck explained how the event earned its intriguing name, stating, "Several years ago, I was asked to create a name for the event, which at the time was a series of three tutorial webcasts on the upcoming Inpatient Prospective Payment System (IPPS). The word 'palooza' seemed to have considerable currency at the time. Perhaps 'palooza' was a descendant of 'bonanza.' Nonetheless, I married IPPS to palooza. Beyond the name, however, was my hope to create a special time to envelope IPPS—the rather stodgy Inpatient Prospective Payment System—and essentially put a lively and fun 'wrapper' around this otherwise staid regulatory federal program."

Participants should also note that the IPPS masterclass will commence on August 13-15, covering all the FY25 updates they need and will also feature a new workbook. Additionally, ICD10monitor will roll out a special exclusive giveaway from July 8 to July 19, with the winner announced on July 23 on Talk Ten Tuesdays (TTT). One lucky participant will win a one-year subscription to ICD10monitor's Educational Webcast Portal, delivering unprecedented value, including unlimited access to ICD10monitor webcasts for one year. Participants should keep an eye on the website, emails, and TTT closer to the date for the giveaway link.

The live webcasts will provide an interactive opportunity for participants to chat, ask questions, and receive expert insights. By purchasing the series as a whole, professionals can receive an exclusive discounted rate and save approximately 15% off the total series.

"Audience members are in for an inspiring three days as both senior healthcare consultant Laurie Johnson and CDI expert Dr. Erica Remer review and analyze the 2025 IPPS final rule," emphasized Buck. "Laurie Johnson is expected to excel in her review of the new codes, while Dr. Remer will offer her 'no-nonsense' perspective, adding color as well as a twinge of practicality to her assessment of the new codes."

With reimbursement continuously under threat, the 2025 IPPS Summit and Palooza are key to unlocking the highest level of coding accuracy and knowledge. This not only reinforces chargemasters across the country but also gives professionals the confidence to code throughout 2025.

Professionals can sign up here for Talk Ten Tuesdays podcast episodes for ongoing expert insights on the IPPS final rule.

