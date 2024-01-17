iProcess Global Research Announces Enhanced Focus on Medical Device Trials

Clinical Trial Management Leaders Develop a Pioneering New Approach To Clinical Trials for Medical Innovations

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iProcess Global Research, renowned for its leadership in clinical trial management and biospecimen collection, is excited to announce an expanded focus on Medical Device Trials. This initiative is part of their ongoing commitment to revolutionizing medical research by ensuring the efficacy and safety of medical devices through meticulous and innovative trial processes informed by in-house biospecimen banking and prospective collection.

As global pioneers in clinical trial management, their enhanced service offering facilitates the journey of medical devices from conceptualization to application. They recognize the critical role of these trials in advancing medical science and safeguarding patient welfare.

iProcess is a leading global supplier of human biospecimens with over 19 years of experience and a global network of over 1,000 sites. As most Medical Device Validation Studies require biospecimens, iProcess Global Research's expertise in biospecimen collection and access to a wide variety of biospecimen samples brings all of the capabilities needed for device validation under one roof to deliver results from the most complex to the most simple collection protocols requested by their clients.

By focusing on each phase of the trial, from Phase I to Phase III, iProcess provides comprehensive oversight and management, ensuring that every medical device meets the most stringent standards of safety and effectiveness.

Moreover, their post-market surveillance is a testament to their commitment to ongoing monitoring, ensuring that devices perform safely and effectively in diverse real-world environments. This surveillance is crucial for tracking adverse events and adapting to unforeseen challenges.

iProcess Global Research faces and overcomes the challenges inherent in medical device trial development. Their proactive approach navigates complex regulatory environments and diverse patient populations, balancing the need for rapid innovation with stringent safety protocols.

This multidisciplinary approach to device development incorporates various fields of expertise and their leadership in biospecimen collection, ensuring an in-depth, detail-driven, innovative examination of medical devices. This methodology benefits immediate trials and sets a standard for future medical device explorations. Learn more about iProcess Global Research's Medical Device Trials on their website.

About iProcess Global Research: Founded in 2004, iProcess Global Research has been at the forefront of clinical trial management solutions, connecting sponsors from North America and Europe with top-tier research sites and investigators worldwide. The company's expertise in navigating complex regulations and systems across various countries and hospitals has made it a trusted partner for a diverse range of clients, including the National Institute of Health and several university research centers.

