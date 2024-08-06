IPS Manufactures 40,000th Laser and Shows No Signs of Stopping

"IPS reached this milestone by developing and manufacturing high-performing lasers that support a wide range of applications," said Nancy Morris, CEO of Metrohm Spectro and co-founder of IPS. Our assembly team is dedicated to producing the highest-quality products to ensure customer success." Post this

IPS designs modular solutions manufactured "in-house," giving them flexibility and the ability to offer many levels of support for integration. Our company's long history of innovation has commercialized products that range from components as simple as a TO-56 or 14-pin BF packaged diodes to OEM modules, including drive electronics and software, as well as UL/CE and IEC certified lasers to OEM Raman spectroscopy engines and complete custom designed systems. We have recently joined the Metrohm organization and sell a selection of OEM products through our new web shop, www.m-oem.com.

