IPTECHVIEW Introduces UNIVERSAL Cloud-Direct Surveillance Cameras for Enhanced VSaaS Platform at GSX

A noteworthy hallmark of the UNIVERSAL camera series is its incorporation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities, enhancing surveillance functionalities and enabling automated field installation. The cameras arrive pre-configured to ensure a hassle-free setup, while secure remote management and remote device health monitoring are seamlessly integrated to provide an unparalleled user experience.

The UNIVERSAL camera lineup offers versatility with two distinct lens options: fixed lenses with a panoramic 96-degree view or varifocal lenses on specific models. Excitingly, a PTZ (Pan-Tilt-Zoom) unit is slated for release later this year, further augmenting the range's capabilities.

IPTECHVIEW, recognized for its partner-centric approach, extends its portfolio beyond video surveillance cameras to encompass diverse security elements such as access control, video intercoms, and environmental sensors. As a firm adherent to a vendor-independent strategy, IPTECHVIEW natively supports prominent brands like AXIS and MOBOTIX, along with a selection of NDAA-compliant cameras. The introduction of the UNIVERSAL cameras series underscores IPTECHVIEW's commitment to empowering its partners to offer premium AI-driven solutions where needed, while seamlessly integrating a dependable, secure, and cost-effective value camera to optimize overall system efficiency.

"We are excited to introduce our UNIVERSAL cameras, an embodiment of our dedication to creating innovative solutions that bridge the gap between premium technology and budget constraints," remarked Robert Messer, CEO of IPTECHVIEW. "This milestone reinforces our commitment to providing comprehensive security solutions that prioritize performance, ease of use, and exceptional value."

The UNIVERSAL camera series is a testament to IPTECHVIEW's unwavering commitment to delivering state-of-the-art security solutions that cater to evolving customer demands, offering a holistic ecosystem that safeguards businesses of all sizes.

Check out the UNIVERSAL camera series at GSX in Dallas. TX on September 11-13 at booth 3150.

For more information, visit https://www.iptechview.com/universal-cameras or contact Jenny Ngo at [email protected] or 972-220-1110.

About IPTECHVIEW

IPTECHVIEW is a trailblazer in cloud video surveillance and software development. With a partner-centric approach, the company offers a versatile range of security solutions that extend beyond video surveillance to access control, video intercoms, environmental sensors, and more. IPTECHVIEW's commitment to innovation, security, and performance positions it as a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive security solutions.

Media Contact

Jenny Ngo, IPTECHVIEW, Inc., 1 972-220-1110 116, [email protected], www.iptechview.com

SOURCE IPTECHVIEW, Inc.