IPTECHVIEW to present its Cloud Video Surveillance & Remote Camera Management at ISC West

IPTECHVIEW provides huge upfront savings with its pre-configuration and mass configuration tools making large camera deployments much faster and more economical. It also provides a great ROI due to its remote management platform reducing truck rolls for the life of the equipment by enabling remote management and even remote configuration of complex AI Applications.

DALLAS, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The IPTECHVIEW SURVEILLANCE team will be at the MOBOTIX booth #23005 as a strategic partner that enables certified cameras to become cloud direct. This cloud video surveillance platform for security cameras provides a server-less cloud video management solution with no single-vendor lock-in.

This cloud video surveillance solution is designed to present users with a simple-to-use and intuitive interface yet offer a deep and feature-rich environment to the power user. The product is browser-based and works on practically any device.

IPTECHVIEW is highly scalable and, therefore, very popular for multi-location projects or companies with nationwide branches. It can expand video management to video door stations, access control, and other areas as needed.

This VSaaS includes a signature cloud-based device management platform that is hierarchical, and multi-vendor, and features full remote camera management, camera and storage health monitoring, mass configurations, remote firmware updates, and much more.

Version 1.8 is a huge step forward for IPTECHVIEW and MOBOTIX cameras on several dimensions. First, it adds audio and phone integration for MOBOTIX IoT and MOVE cameras. IPTECHVIEW includes full cloud storage but now can also leverage MOBOTIX in-camera SD card storage to make the recorded video visible and available on-demand for projects. This gives users the option to a mo economical in-camera storage-only option or a cloud storage mode with in-camera backup.

At MOBOTIX both organizations, IT, and integrators of security camera solutions will discover that this platform reinvents the way the security cameras are being deployed and puts the benefits of large standardized systems in the hands of resellers while at the same time, giving them the tools to design their own remote service plans.

Learn more at iptechview.com and visit us at ISC West, booth 23005.

