IPVideo Corporation Honored with Six 'ASTORS' Homeland Security Awards and President David Antar Named Industry Leadership and Innovation Person of the Year

Long Island-Based Physical Security Experts Win Multiple 'ASTORS' Homeland Security Awards for Outstanding Leadership and Security Solutions

BAY SHORE, N.Y., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IPVideo Corporation, a leading provider of physical security solutions, today announced it is the recipient of six 'ASTORS' Homeland Security Awards from American Security Today, presented during ISC East 2023. As a special honor, President David Antar was named Industry Leadership and Innovation Person of the Year, and IPVideo Corporation received the 2023 Leadership and Innovation Award. In addition, four awards recognized the SentryERS Lockdown & Emergency Response System to include New Product of the Year, Best Alert Notification Solution, Best Incident Response Solution, and Best Mass Notification Solution-Application. Combined, the six honors reinforce the positive impact the company is making on the security industry.

American Security Today's Annual 'ASTORS' Awards, is the preeminent U.S. Homeland Security Awards Program, and now in its Eighth Year, continues to recognize industry leaders of Physical and Border Security, Cybersecurity, Emergency Preparedness – Management and Response, Law Enforcement, First Responders as well as federal, state, and municipal government agencies in the acknowledgment of their outstanding efforts to keep our Nation Secure.

"'ASTORS' nominations are evaluated on their technical innovation, interoperability, specific impact within the category, overall impact to the industry, relatability to other industry technologies, and application feasibility outside of the industry," according to Michael Madsen, co-founder and publisher of American Security Today. "The United States is increasingly focusing on aiding first responders, and they are calling on innovative companies like IPVideo Corporation to help them do so. IPVideo's SentryERS was selected for its ability to offer school staff members, security teams, and first responders a flexible means to communicate during emergencies and get help to the scene quickly."

"Antar, an expert in educational campus security solutions from K-12 to universities, is a visionary in the security industry who has started several thriving high-tech companies through his keen ability to identify desired safety trends and drive business growth toward that end throughout his 30 years in the industry," Congratulations to David on his well-deserved recognition, and we look forward to what innovations he will put forward in 2024," said Tammy Waitt, editorial director for American Security Today.

"IPVideo is a returning 'ASTORS' Awards Champion for products such as the HALO Smart Sensor; the ViewScan passive walkthrough metal detector; and most recently, the SentryERS Lockdown & Emergency Response System which took four 2023 'ASTORS' Awards including 'Best New IoT Product of the Year," added Waitt.

"I am extremely honored to be recognized as the 2023 Industry Leadership & Innovation Person of the Year and to have received this prestigious award among my industry peers during the recent 'ASTORS' Awards luncheon," said David Antar, president at IPVideo Corporation. "I'm extremely proud of where IPVideo Corporation is today and look forward to delivering solutions for a smarter and safer world."

"IPVideo Corporation is also excited to have won multiple 'ASTORS' Awards for our SentryERS solution this year. Winning awards in three categories and best new product of the year is a clear indication that our lockdown and emergency response solution is enabling security leaders to communicate better with first responders in emergency situations to help keep citizens throughout the country safe," Antar added.

About IPVideo Corporation:

With a purpose-driven mission to help make the world a smarter, safer, and healthier place, IPVideo, an industry pioneer since 1996, is now at the forefront of developing unique event-driven AI security and safety solutions. These solutions utilize video, audio, and sensor technology to effectively mitigate false positives, confirm incidents, accelerate response times, deliver long-term actionable intelligence, and help society. IPVideo's solutions protect areas of privacy, help to stop youth and adult vaping and drug use, and provide security personnel and first responders with the tools they need to better protect their communities. The company's worldwide client base spans across sectors including education, public housing, hospitality, commercial real estate, and healthcare, and is served by a network of certified distributors, dealers, and system integrators who benefit from ongoing corporate support and training. IPVideo is headquartered in Bay Shore, New York. For more information, visit http://www.ipvideocorp.com.

