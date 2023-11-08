IPVideo to Introduce Multi-Use Panic Button and New Team Members at ISC East 2023

IPVideo Corporation, a leading provider of physical security solutions, today announced the company will introduce its iPanic multi-use panic button and newest team members in booth #524 at ISC East 2023 at New York City's Javits Center, November 15th-16th.

BAY SHORE, N.Y., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IPVideo Corporation, a leading provider of physical security solutions, today announced the company will introduce its iPanic multi-use panic button and newest team members in booth #524 at ISC East 2023 at New York City's Javits Center, November 15th-16th. ISC East is the leading event for the Northeast's security and public safety community and showcases the latest innovations in the security industry.

iPanic, a single card beacon with Bluetooth® LE 5.0 and a 30 ft. broadcasting transmission range, is designed to be easy to use in any emergency situation. If a user encounters danger or needs help, they simply press the panic button, and a signal is sent to the cloud platform for an immediate response. ISC East attendees will see live demonstrations of iPanic and witness its interoperability as it integrates with the company's award-winning HALO Smart Sensor 3C and SentryERS Lockdown & Emergency Response System.

The HALO Smart Sensor 3C, providing health and safety monitoring in privacy areas with no video or audio recording, will also be showcased alongside the HALO Cloud app. The app allows designated personnel to receive real-time notifications on Apple® and Android™ devices to monitor vape, air quality and safety events from an installed base of HALO Smart Sensors.

IPVideo will also highlight its SentryERS Lockdown & Emergency Response System, a finalist in this year's ASTORS' Homeland Security Awards in the 'Best Mass Notification System' category. Ideal for schools and buildings of all types, SentryERS offers staff, security teams, and first responders a flexible means to communicate during emergencies and get help to the scene quickly. The system consists of two devices, a base unit with a lockdown button that can initiate lockdown protocols for an entire facility, and a dedicated SentryERS QuickCom. Each device has the capability to broadcast a live video stream and communicate with first responders, providing critical information in real time.

With a strong focus on helping to make the world a smarter, safer, and healthier place, IPVideo brings to ISC East an expanded team including new appointments Frank Polidoro, National Sales Manager, and Holley Hunt, Technology Integration Partner Manager. Both will be on-site at ISC East at Booth #524 to meet with customers and partners. Each joins the IPVideo team with a wealth of experience in the electronic security industry, channel development, and sales management.

"Our continued growth and investment in our team is a testament of our commitment to deliver solutions that keep our customers safe and better prepared for emergency situations of all types," said David Antar, president at IPVideo Corporation. "We are excited to share our new iPanic Button with ISC East attendees and show how easily it can work with any HALO 3C or Sentry ERS unit within a 30 ft. distance for an added layer of security to help provide even faster response times."

About IPVideo Corporation:

With a purpose-driven mission to help make the world a smarter, safer, and healthier place, IPVideo, an industry pioneer since 1996, is now at the forefront of developing unique event-driven AI security and safety solutions. These solutions utilize video, audio, and sensor technology to effectively mitigate false positives, confirm incidents, accelerate response times, deliver long-term actionable intelligence, and help society. IPVideo's solutions protect areas of privacy, help to stop youth and adult vaping and drug use, and provide security personnel and first responders with the tools they need to better protect their communities. The company's worldwide client base spans across sectors including education, public housing, hospitality, commercial real estate, and healthcare, and is served by a network of certified distributors, dealers, and system integrators who benefit from ongoing corporate support and training. IPVideo is headquartered in Bay Shore, New York. For more information, visit http://www.ipvideocorp.com.

