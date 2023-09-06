IPVideo to Launch New HALO Cloud App & 10-Year Product Warranty for HALO 3C Cloud Customers With a 10-Year Cloud License at GSX 2023

Physical Security Solutions Expert to Debut All-New HALO Cloud App and Multi-Award-Winning Products in Booth #3245 at GSX 2023

BAY SHORE, N.Y., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IPVideo Corporation, a leading provider of physical security solutions, today announced the company will introduce its all-new HALO Cloud Application in booth #3245 at GSX 2023 in Dallas, TX, September 11th-13th. In addition, the company announces a new 10-Year product warranty for HALO 3C Cloud customers that purchase a 10-year cloud license, effective on September 1, 2023. The new HALO Cloud App was designed to provide customers with a modern tool that places crucial alerts at their fingertips, wherever they might be in a building. The new warranty aims to better protect their technology and investment.

GSX attendees will be able to see live demonstrations of the HALO Cloud app that allows designated personnel to receive real-time notifications on Apple and Android devices and monitor vape, air quality and safety events from an installed base of HALO Smart Sensors. With an updated HALO Cloud web interface, systems administrators can easily create and manage multiple notifications triggered by selected events for specific groups of devices. Alerts can be sent to configurable groups of users such as facilities managers, security staff and administrators to help mitigate risks. App-based filtering options enable users to focus on the events that matter most to them when on the go.

"Our continued goal is to provide organizations with solutions that keep those in charge aware and better prepared for situations and emergencies of all types, even those on-the-go," said David Antar, president at IPVideo Corporation. "We are excited to share our new HALO Cloud App with GSX attendees and are pleased to announce our new 10-year warranty for HALO 3C Cloud users who purchase a 10-year cloud license and provide organizations with an even greater return on investment."

The new HALO Cloud App will be showcased in booth #3245 at the GSX show alongside the company's multi-award-winning HALO 3C Smart Sensor, a multifunctional device for vape, security and health monitoring in privacy areas of buildings where cameras are not allowed. With a robust feature set, HALO 3C includes a panic button, emergency escape and alert lighting, motion detection, and people counting - available only in the HALO 3C-PC model. These innovative solutions add to HALO's existing features of vape detection, gunshot detection, noise and aggression alerts, and emergency keyword alerting.

IPVideo will also be showcasing its recently launched Sentry ERS Lockdown & Emergency Response System which offers schools, security and first responders a flexible means to communicate during emergencies and get help quickly. Sentry ERS consists of two devices, a base unit with a lockdown button that can initiate lockdown protocols for the entire facility and a dedicated Sentry ERS QuickCom. Each device has the capability to broadcast a live video stream and communicate with first responders, which helps provide all the latest real-time information at the scene.

Lastly, the company's ViewScan Concealed Weapons Detection and Loss Prevention System will be highlighted. ViewScan detects all non-ferrous weaponry and theft items, whether they are concealed in the body or belongings. ViewScan is a passive system and safe for all who pass through as it doesn't emit radiation or interfere with medical devices.

Visit the IPVideo team, a proud sponsor of Texas Night 2023, at Gilley's Dallas on September 10th at 6 p.m. and in Booth #3245 at the GSX show.

For more information on:

Sentry ERS, visit https://ipvideocorp.com/sentry-ers/.

HALO 3C Smart Sensor, visit https://halodetect.com.

ViewScan, visit https://ipvideocorp.com/viewscan/.

About IPVideo Corporation:

With a purpose-driven mission to help make the world a smarter, safer, and healthier place, IPVideo, an industry pioneer since 1996, is now at the forefront of developing unique event-driven AI security and safety solutions. These solutions utilize video, audio, and sensor technology to effectively mitigate false positives, confirm incidents, accelerate response times, deliver long-term actionable intelligence, and help society. IPVideo's solutions protect areas of privacy, help to stop youth and adult vaping and drug use, and provide security personnel and first responders with the tools they need to better protect their communities. The company's worldwide client base spans across sectors including education, public housing, hospitality, commercial real estate, and healthcare, and is served by a network of certified distributors, dealers, and system integrators who benefit from ongoing corporate support and training. IPVideo is headquartered in Bay Shore, New York. For more information, visit http://www.ipvideocorp.com.

