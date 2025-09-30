iQ4 and WGU Scale Skills-Based Career Tool to Over Half a Million Learners

"Scaling and expanding the WGU Achievement Wallet demonstrates how technology can fundamentally transform how we recognize and connect talent with opportunity," said Frank Cicio, founder and CEO of iQ4. Post this

The program was recently announced by WGU, and stated that 588,000 students and alumni at WGU would now have access to the Achievement Wallet powered by iQ4. Together, iQ4 and WGU are setting a new standard for modernizing hiring and workforce development.

"Employers are increasingly looking for clearer, more reliable ways to understand the skills candidates bring to the table," said Scott Pulsipher, president of Western Governors University. "The Achievement Wallet by iQ4 is a step toward a more equitable and inclusive talent economy that benefits learners and employers alike."

For enterprises, the Achievement Wallet delivers measurable value by improving speed-to-market, productivity, and cost savings in hiring and workforce planning. For learners, it represents visibility and mobility, turning education into opportunities at scale.

"Scaling and expanding the WGU Achievement Wallet demonstrates how technology can fundamentally transform how we recognize and connect talent with opportunity," said Frank Cicio, founder and CEO of iQ4. "This partnership highlights iQ4's mission to close the skills gap and help individuals and employers thrive in a skills-based economy."

