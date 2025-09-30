iQ4 and WGU Scale Skills-Based Career Tool to Over Half a Million Learners

Collaboration bridges education and employment, students and alumni digital tools to connect skills with career opportunities
NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iQ4, a pioneer in AI-driven learning and employment solutions, today announced an expanded partnership with Western Governors University (WGU) to launch the WGU Achievement Wallet powered by iQ4 – giving more than half-a-million WGU students and alumni the ability to verify, showcase, and share their skills with employers.
Whether it is earned through formal education, work experience, service or life learning, the collaboration addresses one of the most pressing challenges in today's workforce, which is the skills gap. By shifting focus from pedigree to proven abilities, the WGU Achievement Wallet helps level the playing field for talent and provides employers with a reliable, comprehensive view of candidates' strengths.
The program was recently announced by WGU, and stated that 588,000 students and alumni at WGU would now have access to the Achievement Wallet powered by iQ4. Together, iQ4 and WGU are setting a new standard for modernizing hiring and workforce development.
"Employers are increasingly looking for clearer, more reliable ways to understand the skills candidates bring to the table," said Scott Pulsipher, president of Western Governors University. "The Achievement Wallet by iQ4 is a step toward a more equitable and inclusive talent economy that benefits learners and employers alike."
For enterprises, the Achievement Wallet delivers measurable value by improving speed-to-market, productivity, and cost savings in hiring and workforce planning. For learners, it represents visibility and mobility, turning education into opportunities at scale.
"Scaling and expanding the WGU Achievement Wallet demonstrates how technology can fundamentally transform how we recognize and connect talent with opportunity," said Frank Cicio, founder and CEO of iQ4. "This partnership highlights iQ4's mission to close the skills gap and help individuals and employers thrive in a skills-based economy."
About iQ4
iQ4 is an AI-powered talent technology company that drives social and economic mobility by helping individuals and organizations optimize workforce potential through a skills- and proficiency-based learning and hiring ecosystem that matches skills to career pathways. The company empowers mobility for students and professionals to find their perfect fit, enable employers to identify the right candidates, and support cohort learning with mentors to improve workforce discovery, development and retention. iQ4's machine-learning and AI platform, Athena, generates a common taxonomy and ontology native to the ecosystem so employers, educators and individuals can speak the same skills language.
