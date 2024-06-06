iQ4 Receives Global Recognition Award for EdTech Leadership

"This recognition affirms our commitment to improving learner success and highlights the power of collaborative efforts in shaping the future of education," said Frank Cicio, founder and CEO iQ4. Post this

iQ4 was recognized for its Achievement Wallet, a digital platform that enhances the value of certifications by translating them into tangible skills-based credentials and career pathways. It serves as a bridge between cybersecurity education and employment opportunities, providing students with a practical tool to showcase their skills and connect with relevant job opportunities.

"Winning this award from 1EdTech is a tremendous honor for iQ4. As a future-focused organization, 1EdTech represents the pinnacle of innovation and collaboration in digital learning. At iQ4, we are dedicated to creating transformative digital learning experiences that personalize learner journeys and enhance achievement opportunities. This recognition affirms our commitment to improving learner success and highlights the power of collaborative efforts in shaping the future of education," said Frank Cicio, founder and CEO iQ4.

1EdTech is a future-focused member organization where some of the most innovative educational providers and technology companies collaborate to improve digital learning solutions and prepare for future challenges. Through collaborations and standards that work for all stakeholders, members create solutions that enable transformative digital learning experiences, personalized learner journeys, boost achievement opportunities, and improve learner success.

"Creating educational technology that supports student success requires cross-boundary leadership spanning IT and curriculum and instruction from stakeholders across K-12, Higher Education, suppliers, governments, and philanthropic funders," said Jeanne Imbriale, vice president of operations and member relations for 1EdTech. "Our Power Learner Potential Awards recognize those organizations that are the driving force behind groundbreaking strategies and technologies that improve teaching and learning at all levels."

To earn a Power Learner Potential Award, organizations must show their leadership and advocacy of the community, participate and be actively engaged in the work, demonstrate innovation and ingenuity, and document its impact on teaching and learning. This year, 1EdTech recognized 16 of its more than 1,000 members with Power Learner Potential Awards.

About iQ4

iQ4 is an AI/Machine Learning-powered Digital Talent Cloud Infrastructure Platform that enables individuals and organizations to optimize their workforce potential through a skills and proficiency-based learning and hiring ecosystem, matching skills to career pathways. We empower mobility for students and professionals to find their perfect fit, employers to find the perfect candidate, and cohort learning with mentors to increase workforce optimization through discovery, development, and retention.

