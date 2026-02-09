IQExit Launches Advisory-First Intelligence Infrastructure to Address Timing Risk in Business Transitions

IQExit introduces a private, advisor-introduced intelligence system that moves visibility into ownership intent and value earlier - well before pressure, urgency, or transactions exist - helping banks and advisors support business owners with greater foresight and discipline.

WILMINGTON, N.C., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IQExit today announced the formal launch of a new category within the M&A sector: Advisory-First Intelligence Infrastructure. Designed for banks, wealth advisors, CPAs, and other fiduciaries, IQExit addresses a structural timing failure that has historically undermined private-company ownership transitions.