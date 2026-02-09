IQExit Launches Advisory-First Intelligence Infrastructure to Address Timing Risk in Business Transitions

IQExit introduces a private, advisor-introduced intelligence system that moves visibility into ownership intent and value earlier - well before pressure, urgency, or transactions exist - helping banks and advisors support business owners with greater foresight and discipline.
WILMINGTON, N.C., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IQExit today announced the formal launch of a new category within the M&A sector: Advisory-First Intelligence Infrastructure. Designed for banks, wealth advisors, CPAs, and other fiduciaries, IQExit addresses a structural timing failure that has historically undermined private-company ownership transitions.
Industry data consistently shows that most business exits fail not due to poor advice or weak execution, but because planning begins too late. IQExit is built to sit upstream from transactions, providing a private intelligence layer introduced through trusted advisors that enables earlier visibility into ownership intent, value context, and future financial needs.
The system's core output, the Exit Readiness Report, translates complex private-market data into plain-English insight for business owners, including a market-based deal-range value and early planning signals. The platform is self-serve, confidential, updateable, and provided at no cost to the owner as part of an advisor's planning toolkit - ensuring institutional trust, neutrality, and long-term alignment.
