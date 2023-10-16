IQnext adds CMMS to its connected building management software platform

IQnext launches CMMS - an application for increased asset lifespan and efficient building operations, delivering continuous efficiency and sustainability to the built environment

BENGALURU, India, Oct. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IQnext, a cloud-SaaS-based platform for building operations and management, introduced an all-new Computerized Maintenance Management Software (CMMS). This new addition solidifies IQnext's commitment to delivering continuous efficiency and sustainability to the built environment.

IQnext CMMS has been tailored with the needs of facility personnel in mind, offering a rich array of features to streamline and enhance the end-to-end operations workflows for centralized facilities and buildings management. The platform boasts a comprehensive suite of applications that includes asset management capabilities supporting both connected and non-connected assets, providing a centralized place for monitoring and managing building assets efficiently. With IQnext CMMS, all stakeholders can collaborate seamlessly for a more organized and proactive approach to buildings and facility management.

"We have been delivering solutions in the commercial real estate (CRE) segment for over 6 years now. Over the year, we've closely observed the day-to-day operations and realized that the entire workflow is highly inefficient, manual, and disorganized. FM folks use different tools for different activities, and sometimes no tool at all. With such a siloed approach, scattered data, and disorganized communication, inefficiencies reign across the ecosystem.

Given our expertise in integrating devices and providing energy-related solutions using IoT, we have extended our product to bring people and processes onto our platform to create a unified, collaborative, and seamless workflow management.

Today we are excited to lift the curtains on the CMMS application of the IQnext platform, which is well aligned with our mission to make built environment sustainable and net zero through a software-first approach", said Vishal Jain, Co-founder & CEO at IQnext.

Key features of IQnext CMMS

Centralized asset management: IQnext CMMS brings all assets (both connected & non-connected) into a single, user-friendly interface, providing real-time insights into the status, history, and performance of assets with a few clicks. This centralized approach simplifies asset tracking and facilitates informed decision-making.

Work order management: With a robust work order management system, IQnext CMMS streamlines the entire maintenance process. Users can easily create, assign, and track work orders, ensuring swift response to work requests and efficient resolution of issues.

Preventive maintenance workflows: The cloud-based software enables users to schedule preventive maintenance tasks, minimizing the risk of unexpected breakdowns and prolonging the lifespan of critical equipment, reducing maintenance costs and enhancing reliability.

Mobile accessibility: Everything in the web version is also accessible through the IQnext mobile app, allowing maintenance teams to stay connected and access the relevant information on the go. The mobile interface facilitates real-time updates, photo attachments, and instant communication, enhancing collaboration and efficiency.

About IQnext:

IQnext is a cloud-SaaS platform for centralized building management using a connected, data-driven, and integrated approach to improve sustainability and efficiency. We are committed to delivering continuous efficiency and sustainability to the built environment in Commercial Real Estate (CRE) by bringing devices, people, and processes together on a single platform to deliver reduced operational costs, enable real-time collaboration, and increase asset value. Get to know us better at www.iqnext.io

