IQRA.com Launches Trusted Online Quran & Arabic Learning Platform for Muslim Families Worldwide

IQRA.com, a new online platform created by educators with over 15 years of experience teaching Quran, Tajweed, Arabic, and Islamic Studies, has officially opened enrollment to families worldwide. The platform offers live online classes, a global learning community, and interactive resources designed to make Quran learning accessible and trustworthy. To ensure quality, enrollment is capped at 100 families this month.

HOUSTON, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Muslim families around the world now have a new, trusted home for Quran and Arabic learning. Iqra.com, a platform built by experienced educators with decades of combined teaching experience, has officially opened enrollment — with a unique focus on personalized, high-quality instruction delivered online.

Recognizing the challenges many families face — limited access to qualified teachers, busy schedules, and inconsistent learning opportunities — IQRA.com bridges the gap by bringing authentic Quran, Tajweed, Arabic, and Islamic Studies into homes across the globe.

"Our vision for IQRA.com is simple: to make Quran and Islamic education accessible to every family, no matter where they live," said one of the founding members of IQRA.com. "We've gathered trusted teachers and created a structured platform that combines experience, flexibility, and personalized attention."

What Makes IQRA.com Different:

Global Community: IQRA aims to reach users globally to bring together Quran readers from around the world.

Trusted Teachers: All instructors are highly qualified, with years of experience teaching Quran and Arabic.

Flexible Scheduling: Families can choose class times that fit their lifestyle.

Personalized Learning: One-on-one and small group classes allow children to progress at their own pace.

Global Reach: Families worldwide can now access authentic Quran learning without limitations.

Limited Enrollment for Quality

To maintain excellence, IQRA.com is capping enrollment at 100 families this month. This ensures each student receives personal attention and progress tracking.

Early members also receive lifetime discounted pricing and bonus Quran learning resources as part of their enrollment.

About Iqra.com

"Iqra" — meaning "Read" — was the first word revealed in the Quran and perfectly captures the mission of the platform: to inspire lifelong learning and connection to the Book of Allah. With its team of qualified teachers and modern online learning tools, IQRA.com is becoming a global destination for families seeking trusted Quran and Islamic education.

Media Contact

