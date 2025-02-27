Ira Glass to be Honored with The Podcast Academy's Governors Award at Fifth Annual Awards for Excellence in Audio

"Ira Glass has been a cornerstone of podcasting, revolutionizing the way stories are told and connecting audiences with deeply human narratives." - Christy Mirabal, chairperson of The Podcast Academy. Post this

"Ira Glass has been a cornerstone of podcasting, revolutionizing the way stories are told and connecting audiences with deeply human narratives," said Christy Mirabal, chairperson of The Podcast Academy. "His work on This American Life set the gold standard for storytelling, proving that curiosity, craft, and a well-told story can change how we see the world. This award is a celebration of his profound and lasting impact."

Glass is the host and creator of the public radio program This American Life. The show is heard each week by over three million listeners on public radio stations and podcasts. Glass began his career as an intern at National Public Radio's network headquarters in Washington, DC in 1978, when he was 19 years old. He put This American Life on the air in 1995. He also served as an editor for the groundbreaking podcasts Serial, S-Town, and Nice White Parents. Under Glass's editorial direction, This American Life has won the highest honors for broadcasting and journalistic excellence, including seven Peabody awards and the first Pulitzer Prize ever awarded for audio journalism. In 2021, This American Life episode "The Giant Pool of Money" was inducted into the Library of Congress's National Recording Registry, the first podcast ever so honored.

ABOUT THE PODCAST ACADEMY

Founded in February 2020, The Podcast Academy is a not-for-profit professional membership organization that celebrates excellence in podcasting and elevates awareness of podcasts as an indispensable medium for entertainment, information, and creative expression. It values individual and organizational creators alike, of all backgrounds and means, and defines achievement through the values of quality, creativity, innovation, inclusion, and impact. The Podcast Academy provides community, professional development, and industry connections through inclusive, dynamic programming. For more information about The Podcast Academy, please visit http://www.thepodcastacademy.com and follow/like/subscribe on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Linkedin. Visit our donation page to support our mission.

Sponsor support for The Podcast Academy includes Wondery, The Hollywood Reporter, Audible, Dolby, Airwave, The Podcast Show, Castbox, Outfront Media, Twitch and IMDb.

Press Assets:

The Ambies logo: here; photo credit: The Podcast Academy

Ira Glass headshot: here; photo credit: OK McCausland

Tig Notaro headshot: here; courtesy of Tig Notaro

Media Contact

Michele Cobb, The Podcast Academy, 4013549100, [email protected]

SOURCE The Podcast Academy