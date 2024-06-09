Iranian Folk Rock Band Pallett Sells Out 11 City U.S. Tour, Bringing People Together Through Music

Popular contemporary global musicians performed at Alex Theater in LA and Symphony Space in NY
LOS ANGELES, June 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pallet, the modern alternative pop band, recently concluded its sold-out, 11-city "Dream Away with Me" tour of the United States. The tour began in Seattle and continued in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, Chicago, Dallas, Orange County, New York, Washington D.C., and Boston. The band plays sold-out shows all over Iran and last played in the U.S. for its debut 2015 tour. The musicians were thrilled to be back in the United States.
Pallett has loyal, worldwide fans who look forward to and support their shows. Recently, the band completed an Australian and European tour in early 2024. Pallett's classically trained musicians include Omid Nemati, Mahyar Tahmasbi, Shaghayegh Sadeghian, Rouzbeh Esfandarmaz, and Samad Taleghani. The band will be joined by local U.S.-based musicians Yahya Alkhansa, Mohamad Talani, and Daniele De Cario.
"The music we create reflects a blend of emotions that reflect the journey of our community," said Nemati. "There has been uncertainty alongside moments of both happiness and sadness. As artists, we embrace the responsibility of fostering harmony by bringing fans together, celebrating life through music and live performances. Over recent years, Iranians have navigated a tapestry of joyful, painful, enriching, and challenging experiences. Our melodies resonate with the complexities of these shared moments, serving as a testament to the resilience and unity of our community."
The band's agent, Erwin Khachikian of C Sharp Entertainment, has been instrumental in making the tour a success.
"I am immensely grateful to witness the meticulous planning of Pallett's 2024 tour come to fruition, despite the obstacles encountered along the way," said Khachikian. "Each challenge has not only been a learning experience for the team, but has also paved the way for new opportunities amidst life's unpredictable journey. Mirroring the band's success to the diaspora of the Iranian community has been a significant endeavor. It is a true honor to play a part in the broader narrative of the band's journey and its ongoing success."
For more information, visit https://www.pallettmusic.com/.
Media Contact
Erwin Khachikian, C Sharp Entertainment, 1 818-726-2260, [email protected], https://csharpentertainment.com/
SOURCE C Sharp Entertainment
Share this article