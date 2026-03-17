IRBsearch Launches "Investigative Insights" -- Turning Data Into Actionable Intelligence for Investigative Professionals

"Investigators don't need more data. They need clarity. Investigative Insights acts as a 30-second analyst — interpreting risk, identifying patterns, and helping professionals focus on the next best step," said Tony Del Vecchio, CEO at IRBsearch. Post this

Transforming Comprehensive Reports into Investigative Intelligence

For years, investigators have relied on comprehensive reports to locate individuals, identify assets, and map relationships. While thorough, these reports often require extensive manual analysis. Investigative Insights enhances investigative efficiency by prioritizing meaningful intelligence signals within large datasets.

Key Capabilities of Investigative Insights

The intelligence capability is designed to help professionals extract meaningful insights from large investigative datasets.

Investigative Insights uses advanced algorithms to:

Detect high-risk behavioral patterns

Identify meaningful link analysis between associates

Highlight the most actionable contact data

Uncover tangible assets for faster recovery and judgment collection

Instead of asking investigators to sift through 50+ pages of data, Investigative Insights pinpoints what matters most — instantly.

Supporting Professional Investigation Workflows

Investigative Insights is designed for professionals who require fast, reliable access to actionable intelligence.

Private investigators may use the capability to help locate individuals and validate identity relationships. Legal professionals can leverage link analysis and contact intelligence during case preparation. Financial recovery teams can use asset discovery signals to support judgment enforcement and recovery operations.

Designed by Investigators, for Investigators.

Unlike generic public-record platforms, IRBsearch was founded with an investigator-first mindset. Investigative Insights continues that legacy by bridging the gap between raw data and case strategy.

"The goal was simple," said Tony Del Vecchio, CEO at IRBsearch. "Investigators don't need more data. They need clarity. Investigative Insights acts as a 30-second analyst — interpreting risk, identifying patterns, and helping professionals focus on the next best step."

To learn more or request access, visit www.irbsearch.com

Investigative Data Platform for Modern Case Analysis

Investigators increasingly rely on digital investigative platforms to conduct research, locate individuals, and identify assets. Traditional manual review of large reports can be time-consuming and inefficient.

Investigative Insights helps bridge that gap by delivering prioritized intelligence derived from comprehensive investigative data sources.

Unlike traditional search tools that return large volumes of unprioritized records, Investigative Insights focuses on highlighting the most relevant intelligence signals for faster operational actions.

About IRBsearch

IRBsearch is an investigative data platform serving private investigators, process servers, legal professionals, and financial recovery firms, among others. Aggregating billions of records, IRBsearch provides high-confidence identity intelligence, asset discovery, and right-party contact solutions designed to support due diligence, compliance, and case strategy.

To learn more about Investigative Insights or request access to the IRBsearch investigative data platform, visit www.irbsearch.com

Media Contact

Kristen Prusak, IRBsearch, 1 (800) 447-2112, [email protected], https://www.irbsearch.com

SOURCE IRBsearch