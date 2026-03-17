IRBsearch Launches "Investigative Insights" -- Turning Data Into Actionable Intelligence for Investigative Professionals

IRBsearch has launched Investigative Insights, a new intelligence capability that transforms comprehensive investigative reports into prioritized, actionable analysis by detecting high-risk patterns, identifying associate links, and highlighting critical contact and asset data for investigative professionals.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IRBsearch, a leading investigative data platform for private investigators, legal professionals, and financial recovery teams, today announced the official launch of Investigative Insights, a powerful intelligence layer designed to transform traditional investigative reports into prioritized, actionable analysis.
Investigative Insights is a new intelligence capability that leverages IRBsearch's Comprehensive Report by identifying patterns, anomalies, and high-risk indicators that may not be visually obvious in a standard data report. Instead of manually reviewing dozens of pages of records, investigators can immediately see the most critical findings — helping them move from information gathering to strategic analysis in seconds.
Transforming Comprehensive Reports into Investigative Intelligence
For years, investigators have relied on comprehensive reports to locate individuals, identify assets, and map relationships. While thorough, these reports often require extensive manual analysis. Investigative Insights enhances investigative efficiency by prioritizing meaningful intelligence signals within large datasets.
Key Capabilities of Investigative Insights
The intelligence capability is designed to help professionals extract meaningful insights from large investigative datasets.
Investigative Insights uses advanced algorithms to:
- Detect high-risk behavioral patterns
- Identify meaningful link analysis between associates
- Highlight the most actionable contact data
- Uncover tangible assets for faster recovery and judgment collection
Instead of asking investigators to sift through 50+ pages of data, Investigative Insights pinpoints what matters most — instantly.
Supporting Professional Investigation Workflows
Investigative Insights is designed for professionals who require fast, reliable access to actionable intelligence.
Private investigators may use the capability to help locate individuals and validate identity relationships. Legal professionals can leverage link analysis and contact intelligence during case preparation. Financial recovery teams can use asset discovery signals to support judgment enforcement and recovery operations.
Designed by Investigators, for Investigators.
Unlike generic public-record platforms, IRBsearch was founded with an investigator-first mindset. Investigative Insights continues that legacy by bridging the gap between raw data and case strategy.
"The goal was simple," said Tony Del Vecchio, CEO at IRBsearch. "Investigators don't need more data. They need clarity. Investigative Insights acts as a 30-second analyst — interpreting risk, identifying patterns, and helping professionals focus on the next best step."
To learn more or request access, visit www.irbsearch.com
Investigative Data Platform for Modern Case Analysis
Investigators increasingly rely on digital investigative platforms to conduct research, locate individuals, and identify assets. Traditional manual review of large reports can be time-consuming and inefficient.
Investigative Insights helps bridge that gap by delivering prioritized intelligence derived from comprehensive investigative data sources.
Unlike traditional search tools that return large volumes of unprioritized records, Investigative Insights focuses on highlighting the most relevant intelligence signals for faster operational actions.
About IRBsearch
IRBsearch is an investigative data platform serving private investigators, process servers, legal professionals, and financial recovery firms, among others. Aggregating billions of records, IRBsearch provides high-confidence identity intelligence, asset discovery, and right-party contact solutions designed to support due diligence, compliance, and case strategy.
To learn more about Investigative Insights or request access to the IRBsearch investigative data platform, visit www.irbsearch.com
Media Contact
Kristen Prusak, IRBsearch, 1 (800) 447-2112, [email protected], https://www.irbsearch.com
SOURCE IRBsearch
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