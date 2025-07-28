IREC and IWSI America Celebrate Milestone Apprenticeship Surge in Clean Energy Sector With Release of New Report

"Clean energy companies need a pathway to hire and retain thousands of skilled employees, and Registered Apprenticeships perfectly fit the bill," said Susan Biszewski-Eber, Senior Manager, Apprenticeship Programs at IREC. Post this

Enter the ACE Network, led by IREC and supported by IWSI and eight other partner organizations. The ACE Network provides technical assistance and vetted resources to help employers, training providers, and other organizations start or join Registered Apprenticeship programs. This initiative was supported by U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) funding through June 2025. The ACE Network will continue to provide free technical assistance to support Registered Apprenticeships in clean energy and build on the achievements that are documented in this report.

Key accomplishments of the ACE Network have included:

Growing the number of Registered Apprentices from just 15 to over 1,000 in two years.





Providing technical assistance to more than 200 employers.





Developing three National Guideline Standards (NGS) that provide models for apprenticeship programs in-demand occupations in clean energy, such as Construction Craft Laborer, Weatherization Technician, and Energy Auditor.





Launching innovative RA models in heat pump installation and digital media for clean energy employers.

"Clean energy companies need a pathway to hire and retain thousands of skilled employees, and Registered Apprenticeships perfectly fit the bill," said Susan Biszewski-Eber, Senior Manager, Apprenticeship Programs at IREC. "We have been so thrilled to join IWSI and other partners to support more than a thousand new apprenticeships at dozens of energy companies. In the future, we look forward to expanding our efforts to develop even more apprenticeship opportunities in clean energy sectors like solar and storage, home energy performance, EVs, and many more."

IWSI America served as the primary provider of technical assistance and registration support, drawing on global best practices to help employers navigate RA systems and launch sustainable programs. A full list of partner organizations can be found on the program website.

"In close partnership with IREC and its collaborators, IWSI's mission is to foster cross-sector collaboration and channel the collective momentum toward a more sustainable, low-carbon future," said Nicholas Wyman, CEO at IWSI America. "Leveraging modern apprenticeship models and data-driven workforce strategies, IWSI equips organizations to not only meet their green workforce development goals but to exceed them. Together, we're cultivating a pipeline of skilled talent that fuels innovation and long-term resilience in the fast-evolving clean energy economy."

Despite the program's momentum, the report also revealed structural barriers, including the non-recognition of Solar Installer as an official occupation by DOL, lack of intermediary access to the RAPIDS tracking database, and slow or inconsistent RA program approval processes across states.

To address these issues, the report outlines a series of policy recommendations to streamline apprenticeship registration, increase flexibility, and expand NGS for emerging clean energy roles. It also underscores the need for continued investment in sector-specific apprenticeship intermediaries to ensure long-term workforce success.

IREC and IWSI America remain committed to supporting the next generation of clean energy professionals and call on industry, education, and government to build on this momentum.

To read the full report, visit https://irecusa.org/resources/expansion-of-registered-apprenticeship-programs-in-clean-energy/. Organizations interested in receiving technical assistance from the ACE Network can complete the intake form on the program website.

About IREC: The Interstate Renewable Energy Council (IREC) builds the foundation for rapid adoption of clean energy and energy efficiency to benefit people, the economy, and our planet. Its vision is a 100% clean energy future that is reliable, resilient, and equitable. IREC develops and advances the regulatory reforms, technical standards, and workforce and community-based solutions needed to enable the streamlined integration of clean, distributed energy resources. IREC is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit, trusted for its clean energy expertise since its founding in 1982. For more information, visit irecusa.org or follow IREC on X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, Facebook, or Instagram.

About IWSI America: The Institute for Workplace Skills and Innovation (IWSI) America is a work development organization that empowers enterprising businesses, nonprofits and government agencies by unlocking the full potential of our most prized assets: people. For more than two decades IWSI America has worked with individual employers as well as states and localities to establish and help build modern, sustainable apprenticeship programs. IWSI also serves as advisor on the design and implementation of such new programs to assist non-profit and for-profit entities in growing pipelines of talent to meet the needs of a dynamic workforce in a rapidly changing work environment. Learn more at https://www.iwsiamerica.org/

Press Contacts:

Alex Rush

Rosen Group (on behalf of IWSI America)

[email protected]

Avery Palmer

Interstate Renewable Energy Council (IREC)

[email protected]

(202)-302-2765

Media Contact

Alex Rush, IWSI America, 1 7186643517, [email protected], https://www.iwsiamerica.org/

SOURCE IWSI America