IRF's Incentives Industry Outlook for 2025 Reports Renewed Optimism

The IRF surveyed 412 industry professionals, with 211 coming from North America and 201 originating from Europe. For the first time, the study incorporates input from channel programs and employee programs, which adds a broader perspective to the analysis. Tracking key metrics, the study provides trends in economic optimism, budgets, and award types for incentive programs.

Key findings, benchmarks, and year-over-year comparisons reported in Industry Outlook for 2025: Merchandise, Gift Cards and Event Gifting include:

In North America, 59% of organizations expect an increase in their overall budgets for reward and recognition programs, marking a positive shift from 2024's financial outlook.

, 59% of organizations expect an increase in their overall budgets for reward and recognition programs, marking a positive shift from 2024's financial outlook. A striking 74% of European respondents expect an increase in their overall rewards budgets, with only 6% anticipating reductions.

Technology is a critical driver of growth, and investments in program technology are on the rise.

Channel programs are spending more on non-cash rewards than employee programs in both North America and Europe.

and . Merchandise / gift card program retention is increasing, with a steep decline in program discontinuations in 2024.

A net increase in use of merchandise rewards in 2025 was reported by both Europe (57%) and North America (39%).

Gift card values are increasing in Europe, with third-party providers favoring higher-value gift cards (€211 on average) compared to corporate entities (€179 on average).

, with third-party providers favoring higher-value gift cards (€211 on average) compared to corporate entities (€179 on average). Both North America (65%) and Europe (77%) are anticipating increases in event gifting budgets.

(65%) and (77%) are anticipating increases in event gifting budgets. The design and implementation of incentive programs is driven by the company's financial forecast, according to over 90% of all respondents.

View or download a copy of the study at the Industry Outlook for 2025: Merchandise, Gift Cards and Event Gifting webpage.

The IRF's Industry Outlook for 2025: Merchandise, Gift Cards and Event Gifting was supported by IRF Research Advocacy Partner Maritz.

