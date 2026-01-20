IRI Launches CoSort® 11 with Operational Governance, Cloud Integration, and More Legacy Sort Modernization

"CoSort 11 is a milestone in IRI's 48-year history. By integrating operational governance and modernizing legacy migrations, CoSort customers can manipulate big data at the speed of the cloud while maintaining the rigid compliance required in today's landscape." Post this

CoSort 11 introduces a runtime Operational Governance System (OGS), a production permission and logging framework to enforce and record granular attribute- and role-based access control (ABAC and RBAC) policies across SortCL jobs. Governance rules are defined in policy files which define:

Global or application-dependent access rules for SortCL jobs and job items

Enforcement of job script tamper detection through digital signatures

Attribute (catalog) descriptions of job, data and user metadata

JSON log content creation and retention policies

In addition to included CLI policy file management, encryption, and signature utilities is an interactive and batch mode audit log wrangling tool to query and export subsets of the new logs using AI-ready JSONPath syntax.

Cloud File Support

CoSort 11 expands native read/write access to flat files stored in these leading cloud silos:

AWS S3

Google Cloud Storage

Azure Blob Storage

Microsoft OneDrive (via local sync)

This capability enables high-speed SortCL processing of data in hybrid data environments.

More Field-Level Processing

Nested functions at the field-level can now apply multiple operations to data values. For example, CoSort SortCL users can combine encryption and substring transformations on specific columns or items without needing separate field statements or job scripts.

Also featured in CoSort 11 are significant improvements to the handling of null values across both flat files and database tables, increasing reliability and consistency in mixed-source processing environments. Additional field-level data masking functions like format-preserving scrambling and synthetic identity generation (PII fabrication) are also now supported in the CoSort SortCL program.

Expanded RDB Sourcing

Input and output files defined in SortCL job scripts now also support fully qualified three-tier database references using the syntax Catalog.Schema.Table, for platforms such as PostgreSQL, Azure Databricks, DB2, etc.

In addition, the onboard ODBC2DDF metadata conversion utility can now automatically multiply numeric database values to preserve digits while removing decimals. This facilitates conversion of these values to their packed decimal (MF_CMP3) equivalents within SortCL programs.

Improved Legacy Conversion

IRI now offers an AI-powered JCL sort parameter conversion portal, which expands the capabilities of the legacy MV2SCL CLI utility. The portal automatically produces functionally equivalent CoSort SortCL scripts, accelerating mainframe modernization efforts.

CoSort 11 also includes updates to variable length record handling (namely, RDW and endian attributes) to ensure compatibility with prior releases and mixed-platform workloads.

Availability

IRI CoSort Version 11 is available immediately as a standalone product or as an included core component of the IRI Voracity® data management platform. For more information, visit www.iri.com or email [email protected].

About IRI

Founded in 1978, Innovative Routines International (IRI), Inc. is a pioneer in high-performance data processing and protection software. Best known for its CoSort package — the world's first and fastest sort/merge and transformation utility off the mainframe — IRI also develops enterprise-class tools for data discovery, integration, migration, governance, and analytics. These include NextForm® for data migration, RowGen® for test data generation, DarkShield® for sensitive data discovery and masking, and the comprehensive Voracity® data management platform. IRI solutions help organizations transform, secure, and leverage large volumes of data across on-premise and cloud environments — without the cost, complexity, or inefficiency of multi-tool or megavendor stacks.

