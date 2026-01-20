IRI Launches CoSort® 11 with Operational Governance, Cloud Integration, and More Legacy Sort Modernization

Innovative Routines International (IRI) has launched CoSort® Version 11, introducing a new Operational Governance System (OGS) for granular data access control and audit logging. This major release enhances enterprise data management with AI-powered JCL-to-SortCL modernization, expanded native support for cloud storage (AWS, Azure, and Google), and advanced field-level data masking. CoSort 11 empowers organizations to modernize legacy mainframe workflows and secure hybrid cloud environments without sacrificing the high-speed performance for which IRI is known.
MELBOURNE, Fla., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Innovative Routines International (IRI), Inc., a leading provider of data manipulation and masking software, today announced the release of CoSort® Version 11, anchored by a powerful new Operational Governance System (OGS) that elevates enterprise oversight, auditing, and compliance. This major upgrade also introduces expanded cloud data support, AI-assisted script modernization, and enhanced field-level functionality — all while preserving the speed and scalability that has made CoSort a global standard in high-volume data sorting and transformation.
Operational Governance System (OGS)
CoSort 11 introduces a runtime Operational Governance System (OGS), a production permission and logging framework to enforce and record granular attribute- and role-based access control (ABAC and RBAC) policies across SortCL jobs. Governance rules are defined in policy files which define:
- Global or application-dependent access rules for SortCL jobs and job items
- Enforcement of job script tamper detection through digital signatures
- Attribute (catalog) descriptions of job, data and user metadata
- JSON log content creation and retention policies
In addition to included CLI policy file management, encryption, and signature utilities is an interactive and batch mode audit log wrangling tool to query and export subsets of the new logs using AI-ready JSONPath syntax.
Cloud File Support
CoSort 11 expands native read/write access to flat files stored in these leading cloud silos:
- AWS S3
- Google Cloud Storage
- Azure Blob Storage
- Microsoft OneDrive (via local sync)
This capability enables high-speed SortCL processing of data in hybrid data environments.
More Field-Level Processing
Nested functions at the field-level can now apply multiple operations to data values. For example, CoSort SortCL users can combine encryption and substring transformations on specific columns or items without needing separate field statements or job scripts.
Also featured in CoSort 11 are significant improvements to the handling of null values across both flat files and database tables, increasing reliability and consistency in mixed-source processing environments. Additional field-level data masking functions like format-preserving scrambling and synthetic identity generation (PII fabrication) are also now supported in the CoSort SortCL program.
Expanded RDB Sourcing
Input and output files defined in SortCL job scripts now also support fully qualified three-tier database references using the syntax Catalog.Schema.Table, for platforms such as PostgreSQL, Azure Databricks, DB2, etc.
In addition, the onboard ODBC2DDF metadata conversion utility can now automatically multiply numeric database values to preserve digits while removing decimals. This facilitates conversion of these values to their packed decimal (MF_CMP3) equivalents within SortCL programs.
Improved Legacy Conversion
IRI now offers an AI-powered JCL sort parameter conversion portal, which expands the capabilities of the legacy MV2SCL CLI utility. The portal automatically produces functionally equivalent CoSort SortCL scripts, accelerating mainframe modernization efforts.
CoSort 11 also includes updates to variable length record handling (namely, RDW and endian attributes) to ensure compatibility with prior releases and mixed-platform workloads.
Availability
IRI CoSort Version 11 is available immediately as a standalone product or as an included core component of the IRI Voracity® data management platform. For more information, visit www.iri.com or email [email protected].
About IRI
Founded in 1978, Innovative Routines International (IRI), Inc. is a pioneer in high-performance data processing and protection software. Best known for its CoSort package — the world's first and fastest sort/merge and transformation utility off the mainframe — IRI also develops enterprise-class tools for data discovery, integration, migration, governance, and analytics. These include NextForm® for data migration, RowGen® for test data generation, DarkShield® for sensitive data discovery and masking, and the comprehensive Voracity® data management platform. IRI solutions help organizations transform, secure, and leverage large volumes of data across on-premise and cloud environments — without the cost, complexity, or inefficiency of multi-tool or megavendor stacks.
Media Contact
Alyssa Ardhya, IRI, 1 +13217778889 211, [email protected], https://www.iri.com
SOURCE IRI
Share this article