Iridium Development Inc. Reports $13.5 Million in Q1 2025 Sales, Expands Construction Efforts in Southwest Florida

Company to build over 57,000 square feet of new homes in the next six months, offering cost-effective, hurricane-resistant housing solutions.

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla., March 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Iridium Development Inc. has announced $13.5 million in sales for the first quarter of 2025, reflecting strong growth in its mission to rebuild homes for families affected by recent hurricanes. Over the next six months, the company plans to construct more than 57,000 square feet of new residential properties across Southwest Florida, offering cost-effective and customized homebuilding solutions.

With over 40 years of industry experience and proprietary construction technology, Iridium Development provides homeowners with an affordable way to rebuild their properties. Through economies of scale, the company constructs homes at a significantly lower cost than traditional retail prices, while ensuring high-quality materials and hurricane-resistant features.

"Our goal is to help families recover by offering a transparent, cost-effective approach to homebuilding," said Lee Seward, Founder of Iridium Development Inc. "We provide a streamlined process where homeowners can work directly with architects to design custom homes that suit their needs while staying within their budget."

Iridium Development's process includes a free detailed estimate based on the existing structural foundation, followed by a collaborative design phase with professional architects. The company's builds feature 9- to 10-foot ceilings, hurricane-rated PGT windows and doors, Hardie siding or stucco exteriors, and metal or shingle roofing. Additionally, all projects comply with FEMA elevation standards for enhanced storm resilience.

Through a fully transparent pricing model, clients receive 24/7 access to subcontractor agreements, vendor invoices, and payment details, eliminating the uncertainties often associated with custom home construction. Current projects include four-bedroom, two-bathroom homes completed in approximately three months from construction commencement.

For more information about Iridium Development Inc. and its rebuilding efforts, visit http://www.iridiumdev.io.

