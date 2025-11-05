IRIS CARBON and Board Join Forces to Redefine the Future of Disclosure Management With a Unified Reporting Platform

"We're making the end-to-end reporting easier and more accessible for enterprise teams," said Anuradha RK, Business Head- IRIS CARBON. "Together with Board, we're giving customers one connected workflow to meet today's reporting demands and prepare for what's next." Post this

With the coming together of Board and IRIS CARBON®, organizations can now manage the entire disclosure process — from data collection and consolidation to final report submission — with full control, transparency, and traceability. Further, it empowers customers to navigate complex regulatory frameworks, including SEC iXBRL, ESEF, FERC, as well as evolving ESG and sustainability standards.

"Disclosure requirements are getting more complex, and the cost of getting them wrong is higher than ever," said Vijay Kurkal, COO of Board. "This partnership helps our customers go from close to disclosure without switching systems or sacrificing speed. It's a smarter way to report."

By linking IRIS CARBON's disclosure environment with Board's financial data models directly, global reporting teams can ensure that every number, table, and narrative block stays in sync. Role-based access, version control, and built-in validations support collaboration across finance, legal, investor relations, and sustainability to reduce risk and manual effort, while bolstering visibility and control.

"We're making the end-to-end reporting easier and more accessible for enterprise teams," said Anuradha RK, Business Head- IRIS CARBON. "Together with Board, we're giving customers one connected workflow to meet today's reporting demands and prepare for what's next."

With this integration, organizations can scale their financial and ESG reporting efforts using IRIS CARBON's comprehensive reporting ecosystem and live KPIs from Board's operation models to automate key compliance steps with built-in taxonomies and validations, and maintain end-to-end traceability.

Whether preparing financial statements or sustainability disclosures, organizations can manage every step with full transparency and control. The integrated Disclosure Management solution from Board and IRIS CARBON® is available to mutual customers starting today.

About IRIS CARBON

IRIS CARBON®, a business line of IRIS Business Services Ltd, an Indian publicly-listed RegTech / SaaS company (NSE: IRIS, BSE: IRIS), is a leading SaaS-based disclosure management and financial reporting platform, widely recognised for its robust support of XBRL/iXBRL standards. Since its launch in 2016, IRIS CARBON has rapidly expanded to become the preferred solution for organizations in the US and Europe, aiming to streamline their regulatory reporting processes across multiple jurisdictions and mandates, including ESG, FERC, SEC, ACFR, and CIPC requirements. The platform offers a centralised interface for managing all disclosure needs, featuring advanced automation for data collection, validation, and reporting.

For more information on IRIS visit https://irisbusiness.com/.

For more information on IRIS CARBON visit iriscarbon.com

About Board

Board is the Enterprise Planning Platform built to accelerate business performance, enable continuous planning, and drive confident, aligned decisions. It powers more accurate forecasts with real-time visibility into enterprise and external data. It unifies finance and operations with a single source of truth. And with AI-augmented experiences for every role, teams can continuously make smarter decisions for predictable, profitable business outcomes. That's why visionary global brands including H&M, BASF, Burberry, Toyota, Coca-Cola, HSBC, and thousands more trust Board to navigate complex markets with confidence.

For more information, visit www.board.com

Media Contact

Sobhan Pramanik, IRIS Business Services Limited, 91 810 653 7766, [email protected], www.iriscarbon.com

Saahit Togaru, IRIS Business Services Limited, 91 7680073283, [email protected]m, www.iriscarbon.com

