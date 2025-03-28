Iris Production and Lipsie Form a Strategic Alliance to Elevate Multilingual Hybrid and Web Events

This partnership lets us meet that expectation with scalable, intelligent multilingual events backed by top-tier human and technical capabilities. Post this

According to a recent PwC study, 45% of CFOs are planning to increase investment in digital transformation tools over the coming year. This partnership directly addresses that momentum, empowering businesses to communicate effectively with global audiences while preserving cultural accuracy and ensuring a premium user experience.

"Our customers no longer think of content, technology, and language as separate components—they expect an integrated, seamless experience," said Vincent Hellet, CEO of Iris Production. "This partnership lets us meet that expectation with scalable, intelligent multilingual events backed by top-tier human and technical capabilities."

Lipsie's international network of professional interpreters—fluent in over 100 language combinations—will now be fully integrated into Iris Production's offering. This ensures customers can deploy truly global events with consistent quality and a human touch, regardless of the format or location.

"We see this as far more than a service agreement," says Charles Chaouat, CEO of Lipsie. "It's a strategic alliance built around a shared vision: to transform the multilingual event landscape through the combined power of human expertise and digital innovation."

Beyond merely enhancing services, the partnership also features a commercial growth component, with both companies aligning their lead-generation strategies and business development efforts. Previous collaborations have already demonstrated the strength of this synergy, including:

A global hybrid conference for Acting For Life, bringing together 50 on-site participants and over 100 remote attendees across multiple continents;

A series of multilingual web events for a pharmaceutical laboratory, delivered by Iris Production with live interpretation support provided by Lipsie.

Together, Iris Production and Lipsie aim to set a new industry standard for international events—technically robust, linguistically precise, and universally accessible, whether in person, online, or anywhere in between.

About Iris Production

Iris Production is an audiovisual and event agency based in France, specializing in the design and technical execution of hybrid, virtual, and web-native events. With over 35 years of experience, the company delivers turnkey solutions for corporate, institutional, and non-profit customers. Combining creative vision, technical excellence, and a strong commitment to sustainability, Iris Production provides broadcast-quality event experiences with a human-centered approach.

For further information, please visit https://www.iris-production.fr/ and follow Iris Production on LinkedIn.

About Lipsie

Lipsie is an international language services agency offering high-quality human translation and interpretation in over 100 language combinations. Since 2002, the agency has supported customers in sectors such as life sciences, legal, finance, engineering, and media. Known for its linguistic precision, confidentiality, and agile project management, Lipsie blends human expertise with technological innovation to deliver reliable multilingual communication solutions.

For more details, visit: https://www.lipsie.com

Media Contact

Charles Chaouat, Lipsie, 33 437262428, [email protected], https://www.lipsie.com

Charles Chaouat, Lipsie, 33 437262428, [email protected], https://www.lipsie.com/

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Lipsie