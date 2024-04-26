Iris Wellness Group Launches Outpatient Drug and Alcohol Detox Program in Chattanooga, TN

By offering flexible scheduling, we aim to extend our reach to those who need detox services but are unable to commit to inpatient programs that require extended time away from home and loved ones. Healing the individual while maintaining the well-being of their loved ones. Post this

Holistic Healing and Diverse Therapeutic Options

Understanding that recovery from addiction is deeply personal, Iris Wellness Group integrates various therapeutic modalities to cater to individual needs. The outpatient program includes evidence-based therapies such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), alongside innovative treatments like Art Therapy, Family Therapy, Group Therapy, Red Light Therapy, and Music Therapy.

About Outpatient Detox

Unlike residential treatment programs, outpatient detox at Iris Wellness Group enables patients to receive treatment while continuing to live at home. Sessions are conducted at flexible times to accommodate personal and professional commitments, making it an ideal choice for those seeking effective treatment without disruption to their daily lives.

Kaitlin Harden, Chief Executive Officer of Iris Wellness Group says "We are thrilled to announce the launch of our Outpatient Detox services at Iris Wellness Group. This program caters to individuals facing barriers to inpatient detox, including loved ones and family, allowing them the opportunity to pursue recovery while maintaining their daily routines. By offering flexible scheduling, we aim to extend our reach to those who need detox services but are unable to commit to inpatient programs that require extended time away from home and loved ones. We are hopeful about the positive impact this will have on our community members, their families, and our local business relationships!"

Detox is a crucial first step in the treatment journey, helping individuals manage withdrawal symptoms safely under medical supervision. Common withdrawal symptoms managed in the program include sleep disturbances, mood fluctuations, drug cravings, and gastrointestinal issues.

Commitment to Community and Individual Care

James Cabble, Executive Clinical Director of Iris Wellness Group says, "This program allows individuals to receive necessary treatment without stepping away from their responsibilities at work, home, or school. Our approach minimizes disruption while maximizing support, providing a pathway to recovery that reinforces family bonds and community ties. It's about healing the individual while maintaining the strength of our community and the well-being of their loved ones." Founded in 2021, Iris Wellness Group was established to address the pressing need for comprehensive mental health and substance abuse treatments in the Tennessee area. With a mission to serve with a healing heart and an open mind, Iris Wellness Group provides a nurturing environment where individuals can thrive and achieve lasting recovery.

Get Help Today

For those struggling with substance abuse or mental health issues, Iris Wellness Group offers a pathway to recovery that respects the uniqueness of each individual's needs. To learn more about the Outpatient Alcohol and Drug Detox Program or to get started on your recovery journey, please contact Iris Wellness Group at 423-396-0607.

