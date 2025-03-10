Iron Paws Launches Premium Dog Supplement for Optimal Canine Health

Vet-Formulated Superfood Powder Supports Digestion, Mobility, Overall Wellness, and More

MIAMI, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Iron Paws, a new premium dog supplement brand, is proud to announce the launch of its veterinarian-formulated daily superfood powder, designed to support canine health and longevity. With a powerful blend of 19 active ingredients, Iron Paws is set to revolutionize pet nutrition by providing dogs with essential nutrients that promote digestion, joint mobility, fresher breath, and more.

Launched on February 11, 2025, this human-grade supplement was formulated by veterinarian Dr. Sharon Mavivor, DMV, to be an all-in-one superfood that supports longevity, is affordable, and that dogs love. Containing no fillers or artificial preservatives, this daily powder is manufactured in an FDA-registered facility in New Jersey to ensure high standards for quality and efficacy.

Packed with superfoods like pumpkin seed powder, spirulina powder, chlorella, and taurine, Iron Paws delivers a nutrient-dense formula with eight proven benefits ranging from skin and coat health to energy and stamina. Unlike traditional pet treats that lose potency during heat processing, Iron Paws' powder supplement ensures superior absorption with flexible serving sizes tailored to each dog's needs. Pet owners can simply scoop, mix, and watch their furry friends thrive.

Iron Paws is committed to helping dogs live their happiest, healthiest lives. Its holistic approach to canine wellness ensures that every ingredient serves a purpose, and a portion of every sale will be donated to help save shelter dogs. With a focus on quality and science-backed results, Iron Paws empowers pet owners to invest in their dog's long-term health with a supplement that truly makes a difference.

For more information on Iron Paws and to shop the new supplement, visit their website.

About Iron Paws: Iron Paws is a premium pet wellness brand that provides veterinarian-formulated supplements that support optimal canine health. Using only high-quality, human-grade ingredients, Iron Paws ensures dogs receive essential nutrients for digestion, mobility, immune function, and beyond.

