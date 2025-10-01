IronEdge Group Launches Breakthrough ManagedAI Solution, Setting a New Standard for IT Services

"AI is no longer optional — it's already in your business whether you know it or not," said Ryan Lakin, CEO of IronEdge Group. "Our ManagedAI solution helps businesses take control of AI by combining governance, training, and security into a single managed service." Post this

Artificial intelligence is already transforming workplaces, but unmanaged usage introduces risks like data leakage, compliance gaps, and shadow adoption by employees. IronEdge's ManagedAI Solution, IronAI, provides structure, visibility, and security, ensuring businesses can safely harness the power of tools like ChatGPT™, Copilot®, and Gemini™ without exposing sensitive data or undermining compliance while fully leveraging AI across the organization to enhance efficiency, decision making, and strengthen business outcomes.

IronEdge's ManagedAI Services include:

Comprehensive AI Assessment & Scorecard to uncover hidden AI usage and risks.

Secure LLM Platform Access with enterprise-grade privacy controls, logging, and permissions.

Employee AI Training & Governance Advisory to ensure safe, consistent adoption and apply best practices to optimize AI tools in alignment with their business objectives

Advanced AI Consulting & ROI Modeling to align AI strategy with business outcomes.

"AI is no longer optional — it's already in your business whether you know it or not," said Ryan Lakin, CEO of IronEdge Group. "Our ManagedAI solution helps businesses take control of AI by combining governance, training, and security into a single managed service. This isn't about chasing hype — it's about empowering our clients to innovate responsibly, protect their data, and accelerate growth in a world where AI is changing everything."

The debut of IronAI — ManagedAI Services, further solidifies IronEdge's position as an MSP innovator, helping businesses transform technology into a competitive advantage while safeguarding against emerging risks.

About IronEdge Group

Founded in Texas more than 20 years ago, IronEdge Group is a trusted managed IT and cybersecurity partner. We help small to midsize businesses stay secure, operate efficiently, and grow with confidence. IronEdge provides strategy, security, and innovation to help businesses stay protected and succeed. Learn more at www.ironedgegroup.com.

