Ironmark Acquires American Marketing & Mailing Services (AMMS), Expanding Tech-Enabled Omni-Channel Capabilities

Ironmark has acquired American Marketing & Mailing Services (AMMS), a Tampa-based marketing technology company known for its omni-channel platform that integrates direct mail, SMS, email, and digital advertising. The acquisition enhances Ironmark's ability to deliver seamless, data-driven campaigns that maximize marketing ROI across digital and physical channels. AMMS founder Chuck Fest joins Ironmark as Vice President of Strategic Development. This move reinforces Ironmark's position as a leading tech-enabled marketing partner for mid-size and enterprise organizations—offering scalable solutions for industries such as automotive, healthcare, and multi-location services. Learn more at ironmarkusa.com.
ANNAPOLIS JUNCTION, Md., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ironmark, a leading provider of integrated marketing solutions, announced today its acquisition of American Marketing & Mailing Services (AMMS), a Tampa-based marketing technology company known for its proprietary campaign platform and expertise in omni-channel audience engagement. The move strengthens Ironmark's position as a tech-enabled, data-driven marketing partner and accelerates its mission to simplify the complexities of modern marketing across digital and physical channels.
Founded and led by Chuck Fest, AMMS brings decades of experience in helping clients—particularly in the automotive industry—activate high-performance, multi-channel marketing programs. AMMS's proprietary platform powers campaign automation, direct mail, SMS, and digital targeting solutions through robust data segmentation and audience building capabilities.
"This acquisition is a significant step toward Ironmark's vision of becoming the leader in tech-enabled, omni-channel marketing," said Matt Marzullo, President of Ironmark. "AMMS has built a powerful platform and a team that deeply understands how to bridge digital and physical media. Together, we can help more clients reduce marketing complexity, accelerate results, and increase marketing ROI."
Chuck Fest, who now joins Ironmark as Vice President of Strategic Development, will continue to lead the strategy and evolution of the platform and services alongside his core leadership team.
"We built AMMS to simplify the marketing process for clients who needed better tools, better data, and better service," said Fest. "Ironmark shares that mindset. This partnership gives us the scale and support to grow faster—and to bring more value to clients who want integrated solutions that actually work."
With the addition of AMMS, Ironmark expands its capabilities in high-volume direct mail, campaign automation, data segmentation, and vertical-specific programs for franchise and multi-location brands. AMMS will become part of Ironmark, bringing with it a strong Tampa-based team and a proven technology platform for ROI-focused marketing execution.
About Ironmark
Ironmark is an integrated marketing partner that simplifies the complexities of modern marketing while helping clients maximize the return on their investment. Serving mid-size to enterprise organizations, Ironmark helps businesses grow by bridging the digital and physical worlds. From strategy to execution, Ironmark unites capabilities across data, creative, technology, and logistics—delivering seamless, measurable results across channels. With a vision rooted in innovation, Ironmark serves as the single source for marketers who want to simplify, scale, and succeed. Learn more at ironmarkusa.com.
Media Contact
Lynne Kingsley, Ironmark, 1 443-218-3206, [email protected], ironmarkusa.com
SOURCE Ironmark
Share this article