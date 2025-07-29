Ironmark Acquires American Marketing & Mailing Services (AMMS), Expanding Tech-Enabled Omni-Channel Capabilities

"We built AMMS to simplify marketing for clients who needed better tools, smarter data, and stronger support," said Fest. "Ironmark shares that mindset. This partnership gives us the scale to grow faster and deliver integrated solutions that actually drive measurable ROI." Post this

"This acquisition is a significant step toward Ironmark's vision of becoming the leader in tech-enabled, omni-channel marketing," said Matt Marzullo, President of Ironmark. "AMMS has built a powerful platform and a team that deeply understands how to bridge digital and physical media. Together, we can help more clients reduce marketing complexity, accelerate results, and increase marketing ROI."

Chuck Fest, who now joins Ironmark as Vice President of Strategic Development, will continue to lead the strategy and evolution of the platform and services alongside his core leadership team.

"We built AMMS to simplify the marketing process for clients who needed better tools, better data, and better service," said Fest. "Ironmark shares that mindset. This partnership gives us the scale and support to grow faster—and to bring more value to clients who want integrated solutions that actually work."

With the addition of AMMS, Ironmark expands its capabilities in high-volume direct mail, campaign automation, data segmentation, and vertical-specific programs for franchise and multi-location brands. AMMS will become part of Ironmark, bringing with it a strong Tampa-based team and a proven technology platform for ROI-focused marketing execution.

About Ironmark

Ironmark is an integrated marketing partner that simplifies the complexities of modern marketing while helping clients maximize the return on their investment. Serving mid-size to enterprise organizations, Ironmark helps businesses grow by bridging the digital and physical worlds. From strategy to execution, Ironmark unites capabilities across data, creative, technology, and logistics—delivering seamless, measurable results across channels. With a vision rooted in innovation, Ironmark serves as the single source for marketers who want to simplify, scale, and succeed. Learn more at ironmarkusa.com.

