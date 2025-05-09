Ironmark Joins Forces with Vista One, Expanding its Franchise Marketing Platform

"Vista One has a proven track record in helping franchisees scale local marketing efficiently," said Matt Marzullo, President of Ironmark. "Together, we can now deliver scalable, data-driven solutions to even more multi-location brands looking to grow." Post this

Scaling Local Marketing with Precision and Performance

Vista One is known for its ability to run high-performing, social media video campaigns (Facebook and TikTok) that drive measurable patient acquisition for franchise brands. By combining this direct response approach with chatbot technology, paid search, call center coordination, and automation, Vista One created a full-funnel solution that helps franchisees grow, while giving them the reporting to prove ROI. With this acquisition, Ironmark will integrate Vista One's social and lead gen capabilities into its already-robust marketing suite—including predictive analytics, programmatic advertising, and data-driven direct mail—to create a comprehensive offering for national brands looking to scale locally.

Kip Rapp Named Chief Product Officer

As part of the acquisition, Kip Rapp, founder of Vista One, joins Ironmark as Chief Product Officer. He will lead Ironmark's product innovation efforts and build scalable technology solutions to support multi-location brands. Kip brings an exceptional background in both marketing and enterprise tech, having previously held leadership roles at NASA and Hewlett Packard, where he led product management and analytics for enterprise solutions ranging from call center intelligence to customer experience forecasting.

"I've always been focused on growing franchise brands through smart, ROI-focused, direct response marketing," said Rapp. "Joining Ironmark gives me the scale, resources, and reach to take that vision even further. With a larger team and a broader toolkit, I'm excited to bring proven strategies to more franchise clients—and to help Ironmark develop the next generation of growth-focused software solutions for multi-location businesses."

A Platform for Continued Growth

This acquisition marks a strategic step in Ironmark's continued evolution into a tech-enabled marketing platform for growth-focused brands. With more investments on the horizon, Ironmark is rapidly building a portfolio of talent and capabilities purpose-built for the future of marketing—especially in healthcare, wellness, and B2C service verticals.

About Ironmark

Ironmark is an integrated marketing partner that simplifies the complexities of modern marketing. Serving mid-market to enterprise clients, Ironmark helps businesses grow by bridging the digital and physical worlds. From strategy to execution, Ironmark unites capabilities across data, creative, technology, and logistics—delivering seamless, measurable results across channels. With a vision rooted in innovation, Ironmark serves as the single source for marketers who want to simplify, scale, and succeed. For more information, please visit ironmarkusa.com.

