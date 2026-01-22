IRS 1099 E-Filing Rule Continues to Impact Rental Property Owners Nationwide

"The 1099 filing process has changed for many businesses, and not all property owners realize that even small portfolios are now affected," said Nathan Miller, CEO of Rentec Direct. Post this

For ten years, Rentec Direct has worked with Nelco Solutions to provide a seamless e-filing integration that allows users to submit 1099 tax documents electronically with the push of a button. The system automatically compiles necessary data, generates accurate 1099-MISC and 1099-NEC forms, sends copies to recipients and e-files with the IRS and relevant state agencies. For landlords and property managers who can often manage hundreds of 1099 forms from owners, service providers and vendors, Rentec Direct's integrated tool eliminates manual data entry and simplifies compliance, ensuring users file accurately and on time. In 2025, Rentec Direct helped clients submit more than 20,000 1099 tax forms electronically before the federal deadline.

In addition to federal requirements, many states impose their own 1099 filing rules and deadlines, which may differ from IRS thresholds. Nelco recently released a State E-Filing Deadlines Guide to help filers identify state-specific requirements.

Failure to file on time can result in penalties as high as $340 per return, with fines increasing for intentional non-filing. Rentec Direct encourages landlords and property managers to prepare early, confirm whether they meet electronic filing requirements and verify both federal and state deadlines well before the upcoming February filing cutoff.

About Rentec Direct

Rentec Direct provides industry-leading property management software and tenant screening solutions for real estate professionals across small, mid and large property management segments. Key features include online rent payments, a mobile app and tenant portal, vacancy listing syndication, and robust accounting tools. Founded in 2007, Rentec Direct is the largest software platform serving both landlords and property managers, with more 5-star reviews than any other property management software. A nine-time honoree on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies, Rentec Direct was also named Real Estate Company of the Year in the 2025 American Business Awards and recognized among the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's Top 100 Small Businesses. http://www.rentecdirect.com

