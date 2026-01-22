IRS 1099 E-Filing Rule Continues to Impact Rental Property Owners Nationwide

Rentec Direct helps landlords and property managers navigate heightened compliance risks as 2026 deadlines approach
GRANTS PASS, Ore., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- State and federal 1099 filing deadlines are fast approaching, and changing IRS regulations could put landlords, real estate investors and property managers at risk of non-compliance and costly penalties. In 2023, the IRS significantly lowered the electronic filing threshold for 1099 forms from 250 returns to just 10, meaning many rental property owners who previously submitted paper forms are now required to file electronically. Rentec Direct, a leading property management software provider, is helping thousands of landlords and property managers nationwide navigate these tax requirements and stay compliant.
"The 1099 filing process has changed for many businesses, and not all property owners realize that even small portfolios are now affected," said Nathan Miller, CEO of Rentec Direct. "We're still seeing landlords who only issue a handful of 1099s each year assume they're exempt, when in fact they're now required to file electronically and meet earlier deadlines. The good news is that, thanks to our integration with Nelco tax professionals, our clients can file these important forms with both the IRS and their state tax agency simultaneously."
For ten years, Rentec Direct has worked with Nelco Solutions to provide a seamless e-filing integration that allows users to submit 1099 tax documents electronically with the push of a button. The system automatically compiles necessary data, generates accurate 1099-MISC and 1099-NEC forms, sends copies to recipients and e-files with the IRS and relevant state agencies. For landlords and property managers who can often manage hundreds of 1099 forms from owners, service providers and vendors, Rentec Direct's integrated tool eliminates manual data entry and simplifies compliance, ensuring users file accurately and on time. In 2025, Rentec Direct helped clients submit more than 20,000 1099 tax forms electronically before the federal deadline.
In addition to federal requirements, many states impose their own 1099 filing rules and deadlines, which may differ from IRS thresholds. Nelco recently released a State E-Filing Deadlines Guide to help filers identify state-specific requirements.
Failure to file on time can result in penalties as high as $340 per return, with fines increasing for intentional non-filing. Rentec Direct encourages landlords and property managers to prepare early, confirm whether they meet electronic filing requirements and verify both federal and state deadlines well before the upcoming February filing cutoff.
To learn more, visit RentecDirect.com.
Founded in 2007, Rentec Direct is the largest software platform serving both landlords and property managers, with more 5-star reviews than any other property management software.
