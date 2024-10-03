Irvine & Roberts Vineyards For Sale: A Turnkey Opportunity for New Stewards

The new owners will inherit a flourishing hospitality venue, complete with everything needed for continued success. Post this

Kelly and Duane Roberts, known for their contributions to historic preservation and hospitality, are now offering Irvine & Roberts Vineyards as they shift their focus to other successful ventures. The couple's notable achievements include restoring The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa in Riverside, California—a project that earned them the 2024 Historic Hotels of America® Steward of History and Historic Preservation Award.

"The opportunity to acquire Irvine & Roberts Vineyards is truly unique," said Ashley Lacer of the Martin Outdoor Property Group, one of the brokers handling the sale. "This is more than just a business; it's a well-established brand with a legacy of excellence. The new owners will inherit a flourishing hospitality venue, complete with everything needed for continued success."

The sale of Irvine & Roberts Vineyards comes complete with:

Prime Real Estate: Expansive vineyards and modern facilities with high end finishes.

Renowned Location: Exceptional location in Ashland with picturesque panoramic views.

Established Brand: A highly respected name in winemaking.

Acclaimed Inventory: A robust collection of estate wines.

Diverse Equipment: All necessary tools and furnishings for a smooth transition.

Intellectual Property: Including trademarks and customer lists that are integral to the

business' continued success.

The listing is managed by Ashley Lacer, Chris Martin, and Alex Larson of the Martin Outdoor Property Group, in partnership with Kendra Ratcliff of LUXE | Forbes Global Properties, ensuring a professional and comprehensive sales process.

For more details about the sale or to arrange a private viewing, please contact:

Ashley Lacer

Martin Outdoor Property Group

Phone: 541.660.5111

Email: [email protected]

Website: MOPG.com

Media Contact

Lakesha Cole, she PR, 1 910-333-5252, [email protected], she PR

SOURCE Irvine & Roberts Vineyards