Irwin P. Altschuler Rejoins Greenberg Traurig's International Trade Practice in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Irwin P. Altschuler returned to global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP as a shareholder in its International Trade Practice based in the Washington, D.C., office.

Altschuler rejoins the firm after three years with Mexico-based steel company DEACERO. While at DEACERO, Altschuler helped launch and grow the company's Washington, D.C. corporate affairs office. Prior to joining DEACERO as senior advisor for international affairs, Altschuler had been with Greenberg Traurig for 16 years and served as chair of the International Trade Practice, with a significant portion of that time focused on the trade and policy issues related to the United States and Mexico.

Altschuler arrives at the firm just one week after Guillermo Sánchez Chao joined Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City office as an international trade shareholder. Sánchez Chao focuses his practice on international trade, customs, supply chain, and administrative litigation.

"The addition of Irwin and Guillermo demonstrates a significant strategic investment in expanding our already formidable international trade capabilities in the United States and Mexico markets," said Ernest LaMont Greer, co-president of Greenberg Traurig and chairman of the Washington, D.C., office.

During his tenure at DEACERO, Altschuler counseled the company on legal, regulatory, and political matters, guiding them through a critical period of change in the U.S.-Mexico trade relationship, spurred in part by the ratification of the USMCA. His broad practice focuses on trade remedies litigation and enforcement proceedings, and he has extensive experience in representing clients in a wide variety of matters related to trade policy and business issues, including matters related to nearshoring in Mexico. Altschuler's experience also extends to representations in South America, the Caribbean, and Asia.

"Irwin's extensive experience guiding Mexican, U.S., and other global companies through complex trade and policy issues will provide immediate benefit to our clients," said Kara M. Bombach, chair of the Washington, D.C., International Trade Practice. "Coupled with the unique insights he brings from his time in-house, we are thrilled to have Irwin back."

Altschuler also served on behalf of DEACERO's chairman as a participant in the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's U.S.-Mexico CEO Dialogue. The CEO Dialogue is a forum for high-level interaction between business and public officials from the United States and Mexico and includes companies that are committing resources and investing in both markets to advocate for the bilateral trade relationship.

"I am thrilled to rejoin this firm whose high standards of client service, culture of collegiality, and commitment to empowering its attorneys are second-to-none," Altschuler said. "I look forward to reconnecting with old colleagues and meeting new ones as we help our clients navigate the expanding bilateral relationship between the United States and Mexico."

About Greenberg Traurig's International Trade Practice: Greenberg Traurig helps clients promote global trade and lower trade barriers. The International Trade Practice works throughout numerous countries on trade policies, remedies, negotiations, disputes and other commercial issues as part of Greenberg Traurig's International Practice. The group is marked by a combination of experience and insight in strategic trade consulting and representation on issues relating to the World Trade Organization's global trade rules. The attorneys offer strategic advice to assist clients in both sustaining and enhancing their competitiveness in the ever-changing world economy. Members of the group also have experience in the growing array of global trade dispute proceedings.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

