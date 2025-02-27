Is 5G Still a Premium Service? Tarifica's Latest Analysis Reveals Global Pricing Trends

Tarifica's latest Data Dive analysis examines 5G pricing and how premiums for 5G vary across global markets.

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As 5G adoption continues to expand worldwide, a key question remains: does 5G still command a price premium over other mobile plans? Tarifica's latest Data Dive analysis, based on data from its Telecom Pricing Intelligence Platform (TPIP), examines 5G pricing trends across 18 countries, shedding light on how operators position 5G in today's market.

5G Pricing Varies Across Markets

While some markets still treat 5G as a premium service, others have fully integrated it into standard postpaid plans, eliminating additional charges for access. Among the countries analyzed, Canada, Estonia, and Belgium have the highest 5G premiums, with 5G plans priced 25 to 26 percent higher than the average postpaid plan. This suggests that operators in these markets still view 5G as a premium-tier offering.

Conversely, Bahrain, the Netherlands, New Zealand, and Spain have moved toward price parity, making 5G the default for all postpaid customers without any additional cost. Other major markets, including Italy, Japan, the UK, and the US, show low 5G premiums, signaling that 5G is increasingly becoming a standard feature rather than an exclusive service.

"Our analysis shows that while 5G pricing varies significantly from country to country, in many markets 5G is now quite accessible, with little to no additional cost for access," said Soichi Nakajima, Vice President of Data and Analysis at Tarifica. "As 5G becomes the norm and operators continue upgrading their networks, we expect more countries to follow the lead of those that have already eliminated the 5G premium."

The Declining 5G Premium

Over the past year, the global average 5G premium has dropped from 16 percent in 2023 to 10 percent in 2024, reflecting a steady shift toward cost parity between 5G and traditional mobile services. Some markets, such as France, have seen dramatic declines, with the 5G premium falling by 31 percentage points in just the past year. Others, such as the Netherlands, have phased out the premium entirely, a shift that underscores the accelerating transition toward universal 5G availability.

However, some countries, including Australia, Canada, Japan, and the UK, have seen slight increases in their 5G premium, largely due to broader changes in mobile plan pricing rather than a targeted effort to sustain 5G as an exclusive service.

"The declining 5G premium is part of a broader industry trend where high-speed connectivity is no longer seen as a luxury, but as a necessity," Nakajima added. "While price is an important factor, operators continue to differentiate their offerings through data allowances, speed prioritization, and premium features that enhance the overall 5G experience."

The Future of 5G Pricing

While 5G pricing structures continue to evolve, one trend is clear: the days of 5G as a high-cost premium add-on are numbered. With global adoption accelerating, more operators are integrating 5G into their standard plans, making next-generation connectivity accessible to a broader consumer base.

Tarifica's insights offer a data-driven perspective on how mobile pricing is changing in real time. As 5G becomes the global standard, Tarifica will continue to track emerging trends, helping operators, regulators, and consumers navigate the rapidly shifting telecom landscape.

