Is America Really Ready for A Female President? Question Addressed in New Book

Historically, women in the United States have been cast as wives, mothers, support systems, and caregivers. These deeply embedded frames in American character have been difficult to overcome. This is underscored by the challenges that continue to be faced by women striving to become President. Post this

Women Striving to Overcome Bias to Become President of the United States -- Ladies, Babies, Money & Honey, could not be timelier and is now available on Amazon:

Amazon.com: Women Striving to Overcome Bias to Become President of the United States: Ladies, Babies, Money & Honey: 9798342255141: Bannon-Jones, Elisa: Books

Starting well before Joe Biden left the Presidential race, it traces the history of women seeking power and position in the United States and dissects why the rise to the top political position in this country is not easy for any woman.

Chapters address issues such as:

Past Challenges to a Female Presidency – What happened when Elizabeth Dole and others vied for a place on the Presidential ticket?

and others vied for a place on the Presidential ticket? Acting Like a "Lady" – How women who step out of traditional femininity face the need to check their perceived masculine behaviors or be labeled less than a "lady."

The Cost of Having Babies – How the ability to bear and have children has cost women the opportunity to advance their careers in U.S. politics and business.

The Political Glass Ceiling—With a programmatic approach, women have become CEOs to get ahead in business, yet they have not had the same results seeking the U.S. Presidency.

True Gender Equality in the U.S. – Yes, women have some of the same opportunities as men to achieve, but at a higher cost of family disruption.

Men in Control of Women and Their Image (The Trump Effect) – How media has normalized and accepted gender-based criticism, enabling candidates to advance their careers by attacking women candidates based on their perception of how they should look/ act.

Does Vice President Harris have a Better Chance Than HRC? What has changed since Hillary ran against Donald Trump ?

? Why Has a Women President Taken So Long Despite the Historical Precedents? Examining why U.S. women struggle to be elected to Commander in Chief rather than men in U.S. political pursuits despite women ruling in other nations, corporations, and boards.

"Historically, women in the United States have been cast as wives, mothers, support systems, and caregivers," says Bannon-Jones. "These deeply embedded frames in American character have been difficult to overcome. This is underscored by the challenges that continue to be faced by women striving to become President. After November 5, we will see if much has changed."

Bannon-Jones brings a wealth of insights from more than two decades of success in guiding strategy in international human resources, retail field operations, and enterprise sales. Her strategic prowess has been honed in multibillion-dollar and multinational corporations across the retail, automotive, and technology sectors.

Press Contact:

Name: Frank Tortorici

Email: [email protected]

Media Contact

Frank Tortorici, Marketing Maven Public Relations, Inc., 9088758908, [email protected], www.Marketing Maven.com

SOURCE Elisa Bannon-Jones