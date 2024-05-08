Is Clinical Supply the Weakest Link in Your Chain? Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

The industry is shifting towards diverse sourcing strategies, including central and local solutions. Post this

Therefore, embracing new technologies, adapting to hybrid models and meeting sponsors' flexibility demands are crucial. The industry is shifting towards diverse sourcing strategies, including central and local solutions.

In this webinar, the speaker will highlight the risks of a poorly managed clinical supply chain, including delayed drug availability, aggressive enrollment targets and potential commercialization delays. Drug shortages can lead to reputation loss, patient burdens and impacts on treatment efficacy and retention.

They will also discuss proactive strategies such as risk identification, market observation and scenario preparedness, as well as emphasize on leveraging technology for demand planning and collaborating with trusted partners to reduce waste, costs and patient risks.

Register for this webinar today to gain insights into clinical supply chain management and understand how technology can be used for demand planning and supply chain forecasting.

Join Benedict Hirth, Global Lead Manager Supply Chain Optimization, Myonex, for the live webinar on Thursday, May 23, 2024, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Is Clinical Supply the Weakest Link in Your Chain?

