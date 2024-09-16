JAAEA recently published article by AAEA members

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A recently published paper uses a large revealed preference dataset (NielsenIQ household scanner data) to explore the link between environmental behaviors and organic food consumption. This study also uses an instrumental variable approach to address potential endogeneity between organic food and environmental behaviors.

In the recent article "Is Environmental Consciousness Associated with Organic Food Consumption? – A Revealed Preference Approach" published in the Journal of the Agricultural & Applied Economics Association, Sungeun Yoon, Lisa House, Zhifeng Gao, and Conner Mullally from the University of Florida as well as Kelly Grogan from the University of Wyoming, investigate whether environmental consciousness is associated with organic food consumption. By using single-use plastic consumption as a proxy for environmental concern, they found a significant negative association between the purchases of single-use plastics and organic foods.

The authors say, "The results imply that emphasizing the environmental benefits of organic farming, in addition to health benefits, could help promote organic food sales. Organic food marketing should highlight environmental aspects to appeal to eco-conscious consumers. Policymakers aiming to expand organic production may also want to raise awareness of organic farming's ecological advantages."

