Is it Too Late to Fix America's Problems? The Answer Most People Don't Want to Hear or Accept

Xulon Press presents an eye-opening exploration for anyone concerned about the direction America is headed in, tired of being deceived by the nation's leaders or searching for truth.
CELINA, Texas, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Craig Nedrow provides readers with much-needed answers in YOU CAN'T HANDLE THE TRUTH! What's Really Happening in America ($14.49, paperback, 9781662886614; $5.99, e-book, 9781662886621; audiobook, 9781662888182).
As many Americans are currently witnessing, Nedrow, too, shares the dire concern for what is currently taking place in the country; the feeling that something is very wrong. He acknowledges that America seems to be replacing historical values with radically different ideas. Nedrow further explains the wide belief that the voice of the conservative, family oriented, law-abiding, God-fearing population is being drowned out by chaos and a spirit of lawlessness. It is from this perspective, that Nedrow wrote this book, to help anyone who fears the lack of answers for most problems engulfing the nation. He offers readers a thorough self-examination of America's current condition with an answer to the urgent question, "Is it too late?" – an answer the author claims many people will not want to hear or accept.
When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Nedrow said, "I care about my nation, and I believe the truth needs to be told about what is really happening in America."
Craig Nedrow was raised and still resides in the North Dallas Metroplex. He and his wife, Micah, own several businesses. Nedrow is an author, a public speaker, and a conservative radio talk show host in the North Texas area. His radio program titled, "Stand Up 4 Jesus," has aired weekly for more than 14 years. He and his wife have two grown children, four grandchildren, and their lives are controlled by three miniature Yorkies named Coco, Zoey, and Daisy. Besides spending time with his family, Nedrow also enjoys working out, travelling and sports.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. YOU CAN'T HANDLE THE TRUTH! What's Really Happening in America is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
