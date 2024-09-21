Is Office Declining? Physician Property Partners says "No!" adding Top Quality Medical Office to Portfolio

"There is tremendous growth in demand for medical office space both nationally and specifically here in San Antonio. As healthcare delivery continues to evolve, these types of strategic investments position us for long-term success." Brien Wloch, Co-Founder of Physician Property Partners. Post this

"We are thrilled to complete this acquisition in San Antonio, which reinforces our belief in the strong demand for well-located, high-quality medical office space," said John Pavone, Co-Founder of Physician Property Partners. "The healthcare industry continues to expand, and facilities like 7355 Barlite are critical to meeting the needs of providers and patients alike."

Brien Wloch, Co-Founder of Physician Property Partners, echoed Pavone's sentiments, adding, "There is tremendous growth in demand for medical office space both nationally and specifically here in San Antonio. As healthcare delivery continues to evolve, these types of strategic investments position PPP for long-term success."

The property at 7355 Barlite recently underwent significant renovations, making it a premier Class A facility in the region. With state-of-the-art upgrades and a strong tenant in WellMed Medical, the building is ideally suited to support the growing healthcare needs of the San Antonio community.

Physician Property Partners is actively growing a $100 million portfolio of similar high-quality medical office assets nationwide. For more information on Physician Property Partners and their recent acquisitions, visit www.physicianpropertypartners.com.

About Physician Property Partners:

Physician Property Partners is a leading real estate investment firm focused on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality medical office buildings. With a deep understanding of the healthcare sector and strong industry relationships, PPP is committed to delivering value for healthcare providers, investors, and the communities they serve.

