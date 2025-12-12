Is the world gone in 2125 - or did we simply do everything right?

"Most future stories begin with catastrophe. This one begins with hope." — Fons Burger Post this

This one starts with something far more outrageous: hope.

In 2125 – The Hibernator, launching today on Amazon, Dutch novelist and longtime investigative journalist Fons Burger dares to imagine what the world would look like if - for once - humanity got its act together.

Not magically.

Not optimistically.

But through the slow, stubborn work of thinking beyond election cycles, beyond quarterly reports, and beyond our own lifetimes.

"Everyone asks what the world will look like in 2050," Burger says. "I wanted to ask the only question that matters: what if we think in centuries instead of seasons? What becomes possible then?"

The novel follows Max Flowerdale, who undergoes a 100-year controlled hibernation in 2025 and wakes up in a world that feels both impossible and inevitable - a world built not on miracles but on long-term decisions, transformed by the ideas of scientists, activists, philosophers, and ordinary people who refused the logic of short-termism.

The book blends cli-fi, philosophy, and mystery into something unusually rare in speculative fiction: a future you might actually want to live in.

It is also the opening chapter of a much larger project.

Burger's next book, The Only Possible Solution - to be released February next year - forms the factual foundation of the solutions explored in the novel.

"Fiction lets you imagine the world that could be," says Burger. "Nonfiction forces you to ask why we're not building it yet."

For journalists tired of dystopias, political despair, and AI-generated sameness, 2125 – The Hibernator offers something unusual:

a story that takes the long view - and still believes we might deserve a future.

2125 – The Hibernator is available today on Amazon.

