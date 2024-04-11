Is Universal Healthcare A Solution to U.S. Healthcare Disparities? The Binaytara Foundation Hosts a Debate on this Crucial Topic with Global Leaders

"By bringing together leaders from various sectors, we aim to foster a meaningful dialogue that will inform policy decisions and drive positive change in healthcare delivery and access," said Dr. Binay Shah, president of the Binaytara Foundation. Post this

"We are honored to host this pivotal debate at The Summit on Cancer Health Disparities," said Dr. Binay Shah, program director for SCHD and co-founder and president of the Binaytara Foundation. "By bringing together leaders from various sectors, we aim to foster a meaningful dialogue that will inform policy decisions and drive positive change in healthcare delivery and access."

Healthcare disparities continue to plague communities across the United States, and the globe disproportionately affecting marginalized and underserved populations. As the nation grapples with how to address these disparities, the debate on the efficacy of universal healthcare has taken center stage.

The Binaytara Foundation recognizes the importance of engaging in thoughtful discourse on this critical issue and is bringing together global leaders, healthcare experts, policymakers, and advocates to explore the potential of universal healthcare in addressing healthcare disparities in the United States at its summit. The debate will take place on April 28 and will feature distinguished moderators and panelists representing diverse perspectives on the topic, including

Moderators

Manisha Bhattacharya, MD, MBA is a Neuro-Oncology Hospitalist at the Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center, Duke University. She is committed to working on global cancer care delivery innovation and improving the ability to provide financially accessible, compassionate, and comprehensive care to patients across the socioeconomic spectrum.

Aaron Goodman, MD is a Hematologist and Associate Professor of Medicine at University of California, San Diego Health. He specializes in treating a variety of blood cancers.

Panelists

Karen E. Knudsen, MBA, PhD is the CEO of both the American Cancer Society (ACS) and the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN). As an internationally recognized oncology leader, healthcare executive, and advocate, Dr. Knudsen guides both organizations toward the goal of improving the lives of cancer patients and their families.

Sen. Manka Dhingra is the Deputy Majority Leader of the Washington State Senate. She brings two decades of experience as a prosecutor and behavioral health expert to her role as chair of the Senate Law & Justice Committee. She also serves on the Health & Long-Term Care Committee and the Ways & Means Committee.

Barbara L. McAneny, MD, is an oncologist/hematologist practicing in Albuquerque, NM, and chief executive officer of New Mexico Oncology Hematology Consultants, Ltd., and New Mexico Cancer Center. She is a past president of the American Medical Association (AMA), and was the first oncologist ever to hold that position.

Willie Underwood, III, MD, MSc, MPH, is a board-certified urologist with more than 20 years of overall urologic surgery experience, including more than ten years focused on robotic urologic surgery. He was elected to the American Medical Association Board of Trustees in June 2019 and chair in June 2023.

Rep. Adam Smith is the representative for Washington's Ninth Congressional District. Adam's top priority is to encourage broad-based economic opportunity by ensuring all Americans have access to a high-quality education and job-training opportunities, building a stronger transportation infrastructure, reforming our tax code, and supporting social programs that provide a bridge for struggling families to get back to work. Adam has also been a leader in developing new legislation to reform deportation and detention policies.

Isaac O. Opole, MB.Ch.B, Ph.D. FACP, is the President-elect Designee for the American College of Physicians. He is currently associate vice chancellor of student affairs a professor of medicine at the Department of Internal Medicine, University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas.

Through robust discussion and analysis, participants will examine the implications of implementing universal healthcare and its potential to reduce disparities in access to quality healthcare services, particularly in the context of cancer care. Each panelist will discuss:

1. How could universal healthcare impact the access to medical services for underserved populations in the U.S., and what mechanisms should be in place to ensure it addresses healthcare disparities effectively? Are there models of universal healthcare from other countries that can be most effectively adapted for the U.S. healthcare system, taking into account the unique challenges and disparities present?

2. How can the U.S. ensure that a move towards universal healthcare does not compromise the quality of care, given the concerns about potential increased wait times and rationing of services seen in other countries with universal healthcare systems? How can the U.S. design a universal healthcare system that maintains, or even enhances, the quality of medical services?

3. How might universal healthcare affect medical innovation and the development of new treatments and technologies in the U.S. healthcare system?

4. How should the U.S. address the concerns of healthcare professionals and insurers regarding job security and industry stability if a universal healthcare model were adopted?

5. In the debate over universal healthcare, cost is a significant concern. What are the projected long-term economic impacts of shifting to a universal healthcare system, both in terms of government spending and individual costs?

6. What role should the private sector play in a universal healthcare system, and how can public-private partnerships be leveraged to improve health outcomes while controlling costs?

The Binaytara Foundation invites healthcare professionals, researchers, policymakers, advocates, and community members to join the debate and contribute to the collective effort to create a more equitable healthcare system in the United States.

Global Oncology Project

SCHD's focus is bridging the gap in cancer care disparities. The Binaytara Foundation is making its own strides in this effort by establishing the first and only comprehensive cancer center in Janakpur, Nepal. Click this link to learn more about our ongoing project building a 200-bed cancer hospital in Nepal: https://binayfoundation.org/cancer-hospital/

About the Binaytara Foundation

The Binaytara Foundation is a non-profit organization committed to improving access to cancer care by developing and implementing innovative projects in underserved areas.

Co-founders Dr. Binay and Tara Shah believe every human being should have access to cutting-edge, evidence-based, and culturally appropriate health care. To fulfill its vision, the foundation supports several major projects and programs. It is the leading provider of hematology and oncology continuing education (CME/CE) for physicians, nurses, nurse practitioners, pharmacists, and other healthcare professionals in the U.S. and globally. It is building upon its current 25-bed hospital in Nepal to create a 200-bed cancer hospital for the region. For more information visit here.

Media Contact

Stacia Kirby, Binaytara Foundation, 1 2064785841, [email protected], president of the Binaytara Foundation

SOURCE Binaytara Foundation