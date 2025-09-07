Is your electrical system ready for winter? Tips from the San Luis Obispo electrical contractor

Electrical inspections are not necessarily disruptive, and any issues can be repaired before serious problems arise. Post this

Examine outlets and switches for signs of wear, cracks, or discoloration.



Check outdoor outlets and switches for the same signs, and ensure they are equipped with weatherproof covers.



Verify that GFCI outlets are installed near sources of water use, such as the kitchen, bathroom, and laundry room.



Press the test button to test smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors to make sure they are working.



Examine appliance cords and extension cords for fraying, cracking, or melting, and replace damaged cords immediately.



Evaluate the use of extension cords. An over-reliance on extension cords indicates that additional outlets may be necessary.



Note any water damage, moisture damages, electrical wiring, and creates safety hazards.



Note the problems you find and your questions. It's helpful for the electrician to know about existing or potential problems.

The San Luis Obispo electrical contractors are licensed, insured, and trained to perform complex and thorough inspections. Their use of advanced testing tools, such as volt meters and infrared cameras, allows for quick, accurate inspections of the complete electrical system, including:

Electrical panels, breakers, connections, and grounding to determine that all of the components are working and comply with electrical codes.



Inspecting the wiring to make sure the type of wiring is appropriate and there are no signs of damage or deterioration.



Inspecting the wiring to make sure it is carrying the electrical load properly, including appliances, electronics, lighting, and air conditioning.



Examining outlets, switches, and fixtures for signs of problems.



Making sure GFCI and AFCI protections are installed and functioning.



Inspecting attics and basements for signs of water damage, exposed wires, and signs of rodent and insect damage to wiring.

At the end of the inspection, a report includes recommendations for immediate repairs or upgrades that are essential for electrical safety, and suggested upgrades that will help the electrical system function more efficiently.

Immediate repairs are safety issues, such as damaged wiring, wiring exposed to moisture, or outlets, switches, and electrical cords with burns or discoloration. Even a new refrigerator that is plugged into an older wiring system can mean it's time for an electrical upgrade.

Electricraft, Inc., the local, family-operated San Luis Obispo electrical contracting company, has been serving the Central Coast since 1984. The team is committed to providing expert electrical services that support the lifestyles and business ventures of everyone living and working in the region. The company provides electrical system design, installation, inspections, troubleshooting, repairs, and upgrades for:

Residential electrical needs, including single-family, condos, apartments, rentals, new construction, housing tracts, accessory dwelling units (ADUs), detached garages, and workshops and studios.



Commercial and industrial electrical services meeting the highest electrical standards, including switches, sockets, light fittings, distribution boards, conduits, cabling systems, circuit protection, and more.



Public works projects include sewer lift stations, potable water pump stations, municipal water treatment plants, electrical infrastructures, emergency standby generators, fiber optic and copper cabling, and much more.

The team has provided complete electrical and solar design and installation services for local governments, medical facilities, and public and private EV charging stations. From repairing an electrical circuit in a home to designing and installing complex electrical systems for a commercial campus, no job is too small or too large.

Electricraft, Inc.

200 Suburban Rd., Suite A

San Luis Obispo, CA 93401

(805) 544-8224

