Isabel Healthcare and Sigmoid Health Collaborate to Enhance Triage and Diagnostic Capabilities in SigmaMD Clinician

"We are thrilled to partner with Isabel Healthcare," said Sid Bhatt, CEO of Sigmoid Health. "This integration aligns perfectly with our mission to develop AI-powered applications that enhance the physician-patient relationship and deliver improved healthcare outcomes. By leveraging Isabel's diagnostic expertise, we can provide physicians with enhanced diagnostic capabilities within the SigmaMD Clinician platform."

Donald H. Bauman, Jr., CEO of Isabel Healthcare USA, added, "We are excited to collaborate with Sigmoid Health to enhance diagnosis decision support within SigmaMD Clinician. By combining our expertise in differential diagnosis intelligence with Sigmoid Health's AI-powered platform, we can enable physicians to make informed decisions and optimize patient care."

In addition to the integration of Isabel into SigmaMD Clinician, the partnership aims to foster collaboration in the development of modern machine learning methods to further enhance diagnosis decision making capabilities and advance the field of healthcare diagnostics.

**About Isabel Healthcare**

Isabel Healthcare is a global leader in diagnostic decision support, providing clinicians with the tools and resources to assist in making accurate and timely diagnoses. The company's innovative solutions are used worldwide, enabling physicians to improve patient care and outcomes through enhanced diagnostic capabilities.

**About Sigmoid Health**

Sigmoid Health takes its name from the sigmoid function, a mathematical concept used in machine learning algorithms. The company's vision is to develop AI-powered applications that facilitate and enhance the physician-patient relationship, empowering patients to take a proactive role in their healthcare. Sigmoid Health is committed to providing access to affordable care, improving patient satisfaction, and demonstrating better outcomes.

