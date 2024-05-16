Isabella Santos Foundation Ignites the TORCH Initiative to Drive Greater Reach in Fight Against Rare Pediatric Cancers

We believe our reach can be greater by serving thousands of children across the Carolinas battling rare cancers. Post this

"While we will continue to support impactful programs in Charlotte, we believe our reach can be greater by serving thousands of children across the Carolinas battling rare cancers," said Erin Santos-Primis, Executive Director and Founder of the Isabella Santos Foundation. "This growth marks a meaningful step towards transforming the landscape of pediatric cancer research and providing hope to countless young lives worldwide. We are excited to embark on this next chapter."

Initial recipients of the TORCH Initiative Request for Proposal (RFP) include Atrium Health, Duke Medical Center, ECU Medical Center, Mission Cancer Center, MUSC, Novant Health, University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, Prisma Health, and Wake Forest Medical Center. Leading doctors and researchers at these hospitals will be invited to submit proposals and in some instances participate in ISF-funded programs.

The TORCH Initiative extends the legacy of ISF, leveraging its vast network and community engagement to advance the fight against rare pediatric cancers. It will complement and expand upon the work that has defined ISF over the last 17 years to ignite change in the trajectory for kids fighting rare pediatric cancer.

For more information about the TORCH Initiative and how to get involved, please visit isftorch.org/torch. A video shown at the private launch event for TORCH can be viewed here.

About the Isabella Santos Foundation

Established in 2007, The Isabella Santos Foundation (ISF) is dedicated to eradicating pediatric cancer's devastating impact while honoring the legacy of Isabella Santos, a courageous neuroblastoma fighter. Through the TORCH initiative, ISF provides funding for clinical trials, basic science and translational research, and survivorship support at medical institutions across North and South Carolina, igniting transformational outcomes for rare pediatric cancer heroes.

For nearly two decades, ISF has raised over $14 million to expand research and treatment and support affected families. Partnering with Atrium Health and Levine Children's Hospital, ISF funded clinical trials, developmental therapeutics and a top-tier MIBG therapy suite—one of 20 nationwide. In 2020, the Isabella Santos Rare & Solid Tumor Program launched with Levine Cancer Institute, aspiring to be a global hub for children with solid tumors and rare cancers.

Originating from one girl's mission, and carried forward by her loving mom, her family and the support of the Charlotte community, ISF's impact thrives and its ability to transform lives will endure for generations. Join our commitment to bring hope, healing and progress to young pediatric cancer heroes and their families.

