iSAQB and INTACS strengthen Collaboration in Software Architecture and Process Assessment

The International Software Architecture Qualification Board (iSAQB) and the International Assessor Certification Scheme (INTACS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), establishing a strategic partnership to strengthen cooperation in professional education and certification.

BERLIN, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The agreement was signed on June 11 in Berlin by Dr. Guido Gryczan, Chairman of the Executive Board of iSAQB, and Dr. Stephan Müller, Vice President of INTACS.

At the core of the partnership are the joint alignment of curricula, exchange of knowledge and experience but also the development of a common terminology, with the aim of further enhancing the quality of both organizations' education and certification offerings.

INTACS specializes in designing and evaluating development processes and provides guidance on what needs to be done, when it should be done, and which best practices should be followed. The iSAQB curricula deliver in-depth knowledge of how software solutions are architected and implemented, including the soft skills required to align architectural decisions with stakeholders and successfully put them into practice.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Gryczan emphasizes its cross-industry benefits: "We are the ones who know about software architecture and INTACS' role is: we know about processes. […] Our customers are interested in both qualifications and so it's a natural fit that our organizations work together and align what we have to offer for our customers".

Dr. Müller highlights the value of the collaboration for both industry and customers, stating that "we need to deliver high quality and that is our aim. From a customer perspective, you want to get products that work".

According to both organizations, closer collaboration has the potential to increase efficiency and create additional value. Dr. Müller is confident that "working together with iSAQB and INTACS, we think that here really we can make the shortcut in order to achieve this".

The partnership reflects both organizations' shared commitment to advancing professional excellence through internationally recognized education and certification. iSAQB and INTACS expect the collaboration to deliver lasting benefits for the European economy, while also investing in the next generation of highly skilled IT-professionals.

Media Contact

Madlen Schenk, iSAQB, 49 +49 33195136712, [email protected], https://www.isaqb.org/

SOURCE iSAQB