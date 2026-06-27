iSAQB and ISTQB Strengthen Collaboration in Software Architecture and Software Testing

The International Software Architecture Qualification Board (iSAQB) and the International Software Testing Qualifications Board (ISTQB) concluded a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on June 16, 2026, in Munich-Unterhaching, Germany.

MUNICH, June 27, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Guido Gryczan, Chair of the International Software Architecture Qualification Board (iSAQB), and Dr. Klaudia Dussa-Zieger, President of the International Software Testing Qualifications Board (ISTQB), formally signed the document on the sidelines of the "Software Architecture Forum 2026" in Munich-Unterhaching.

The disciplines of software architecture and software testing are closely interconnected. Through this agreement, the collaboration between the two organizations will be intensified. As part of the partnership, iSAQB and ISTQB intend to align their certification schemes, glossaries, and qualification curricula more closely. Learners, training providers, and companies will benefit from consistent terminology and a shared understanding of key concepts throughout the entire software development process.

The collaboration also includes joint activities at events, exchanges with universities, research institutions and companies, and the possibility of joint certifications.

With this Memorandum of Understanding, iSAQB and ISTQB pursue the common goal of increasingly viewing software engineering as an integrated discipline and of sustainably strengthening knowledge transfer between the fields of software architecture and software testing. In doing so, both organizations make a significant contribution to the continuous advancement of the quality of internationally recognized certifications.

Media Contact

Franziska Deutsch, iSAQB, 49 +49 33195136710, [email protected], https://www.isaqb.org/

SOURCE iSAQB