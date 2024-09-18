iSAQB® Software Architecture Gathering 2024 in Berlin - Early Bird Pricing Available Until October 17

From November 11 to 14, 2024, the iSAQB®, in cooperation with iX magazine, invites you to the Software Architecture Gathering. The conference at the H4 Hotel Berlin Alexanderplatz offers over 40 English-language sessions, keynotes and workshops with leading experts in software architecture and is aimed at software architects, developers and anyone working on solution structures in IT projects.

BERLIN, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The iSAQB® Software Architecture Gathering is the central conference for the international software architecture community to discuss the latest trends, developments and technologies. This year's topics will focus on the integration of generative AI in software architectures, strategies for modernizing legacy systems, scalable architecture patterns, secure architectures for AI-based systems and the further development of microservices. In addition to technological aspects, the focus will also be on soft skills for software architects, business culture and successful project management.

More than 40 national and international speakers will share their expertise with participants, including greats such as James Lewis, Chris Richardson, Rebecca Parsons, Gregor Hohpe and Gernot Starke. These and many other experts will impart valuable knowledge in keynotes, sessions and workshops and offer practical insights into current topics.

Program highlights include:

- Keynote: "Architects Aren't the Smartest People in the Room"

Gregor Hohpe, Architect Elevator

- Keynote: "Tiger Alert: Better Run Away!"

Gernot Starke, Softwarearchitekt

- Workshop: "Enabling DevOps and Team Topologies Through Architecture: Architecting for Fast Flow"

Chris Richardson, Eventuate Inc

- Workshop: "Architecture Kickstart – From Zero to Productive in (Almost) No Time"

Uwe Friedrichsen, codecentric AG

- Session: "Microservices: What Does It Take To Be Successful?

Sarah Wells, Independent Consultant and Author

- Session: "Architectural Intelligence – The Next AI"

Thomas Betts, InfoQ und Blackbaud

- Session: "Can We Measure Developer Productivity?"

Eberhard Wolff, SWAGLab

With a total of seven tracks, the Software Architecture Gathering offers a wide variety of topics - from technological innovations to organizational issues, architecture patterns and soft skills for software architects.

There will be eight full-day workshops on the first and last day of the conference. Participants will be able to dive deep and exchange practical information on the topics of their choice. During the main conference on November 12 and 13, participants can expect four exciting keynotes and more than 30 sessions. All program items will be held in English.

The Software Architecture Gathering offers impulses for your own work and is the ideal platform for networking and the practical exchange of best practices.

The Early Bird price is available until October 17. For more information about the speakers, program, and ticket booking, visit: https://conferences.isaqb.org/software-architecture-gathering.

