iSAQB® Software Architecture Gathering 2024 in Berlin - New conference program is now online

The iSAQB® Software Architecture Gathering 2024 is the international conference highlight for everyone involved with solution structures in IT projects: software architects, developers and quality assurance experts. A selection of the best-known international experts will share their practical knowledge on the most important topics of modern software architecture.

BERLIN, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- From November 11 to 14, 2024, the iSAQB® presents the Software Architecture Gathering in cooperation with iX magazine – this time as an on-site conference at the H4 Hotel Berlin Alexanderplatz. Participants can expect more than 40 keynotes, sessions and workshops with more than 40 speakers from the software architecture scene. The conference is a meeting place and knowledge platform for everyone working on solution structures in IT projects and is primarily aimed at software architects, developers and quality assurance experts.

Various sessions, workshops and keynotes on the topic of "Artificial intelligence in software architecture" will address the latest developments in the industry. Other tracks of the Software Architecture Gathering include "Tech and Impact", "Beyond Technology" and "Trends". Participants can look forward to renowned national and international experts sharing their knowledge and experience in 45-minute sessions and keynotes as well as full-day workshops.

The program includes these topics and speakers, among others:

The Magic of Small Things – Microservices 10 Years On (Keynote by James Lewis , ThoughtWorks)

, ThoughtWorks) Architecture and (Gen)AI (Keynote by Rebecca Parsons , ThoughtWorks)

From Zero to Production: Build Your Own GenAI Solution. (Workshop by Lars Röwekamp, Open Knowledge)

Systems Architecture – Live Experience! (Workshop by Diana Montalion, Mentrix)

Real-World Microservices. The long Road toward being Successful with Distributed Architecture. (Workshop by Sander Hoogendoorn , iBOOD)

, iBOOD) Adaptive Socio-Technical Systems with Architecture for Flow (Session by Susanne Kaiser , Tech Consultant)

, Tech Consultant) Architectural Patterns for fast Flow (Session by Chris Richardson , Eventuate)

, Eventuate) Domain-Driven Transformation – How to Improve the Structure of Legacy Systems (Session by Carola Lilienthal , Workplace Solutions)

, Workplace Solutions) The Architecture of Reliable AI: RAG (Session by Robert Glaser , INNOQ)

, INNOQ) Where Do We Go From Here? – Mastering the Changed Needs of Architectural Work (Session by Uwe Friedrichsen , Codecentric)

, Codecentric) AI as the Software Architect Assistant (Session by Avraham Poupko , Forescout)

Further information on the program, the speakers and ticket booking can be found at https://conferences.isaqb.org/software-architecture-gathering/.

The conference offers a unique platform for networking and the exchange of best practices and innovative ideas. It is a great opportunity for participants to network with leading experts and like-minded people from the industry and gain new impulses for their work.

Franziska Deutsch, iSAQB GmbH, 49 +49 (0)331-951367-10

