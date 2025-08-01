iSAQB® Software Architecture Gathering 2025 in Berlin - New conference program is now online

From November 24 to 27, 2025, the iSAQB® Software Architecture Gathering will take place in Berlin, bringing together over 40 international experts in software architecture. The conference offers more than 55 keynotes, sessions, and workshops, with a strong focus on AI, innovation, and architectural best practices. It is aimed at software architects, developers, and IT professionals seeking fresh insights and professional exchange.
BERLIN, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- From November 24 to 27, 2025, the iSAQB® presents the Software Architecture Gathering in cooperation with Heise at the H4 Hotel Berlin Alexanderplatz. Participants can look forward to over 55 keynotes, sessions, and workshops, featuring more than 40 speakers from the international software architecture community. The conference is a hub for knowledge and networking for anyone involved in designing solution structures in IT projects, and is primarily aimed at software architects, developers, and professionals in quality assurance.
A key focus this year will be on "Artificial Intelligence in Software Architecture," with dedicated sessions, workshops, and keynotes addressing the latest industry developments. Other conference tracks include "Tech and Impact," "Beyond Technology," and "Trends." Attendees can expect insights from renowned national and international experts in 45-minute sessions and keynotes, as well as full-day workshops.
Highlights from the program include:
- The Hexagonal, or Ports & Adapters Architecture (Keynote by Alistair Cockburn, Heart of Agile)
- Vibe Coding Auth Without Melting Down! (Keynote by Cheryl Hung, oicheryl.com)
- Stochastic Architecture (Keynote by Vaughn Vernon, Software Ecologist, Architect and Modeler)
- Drawing Like an Architect: The Structure and Interpretation of Architecture Diagrams (Workshop by Gregor Hohpe, Architect Elevator)
- Diagrams-As-Code With AI (Workshop by Jacqui Read, Principal Architect)
- Residuality Theory (Workshop by Barry O'Reilly, CEO/Founder at Black Tulip Technology)
- How Can You Combine AI With Test Driven Development? (Workshop by Clare Sudbery, Independent Technical Coach)
- Platform Engineering is Domain-Driven Design (Session by Gregor Hohpe, Architect Elevator)
- 30 Years of Interfaces – Why We Keep Making the Same Mistakes (Session by Thilo Frotscher, Java & API Expert)
- Effective Strategies for Diversity and Inclusion in Software Development (Session by Sumaiya Nalukwago, IT Professional | Community Lead | Tech Content Creator)
- You Build It, You (Can't) Run It (Session by Hana Amiri, System Architect)
The conference provides a platform for professional exchange on best practices, innovative approaches, and current trends in software architecture. Participants will have the opportunity to connect with leading experts and peers from the industry and return to their projects with fresh inspiration.
Further information on the program, speakers, and ticket booking is available at: https://conferences.isaqb.org/software-architecture-gathering/.
