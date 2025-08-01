iSAQB® Software Architecture Gathering 2025 in Berlin - New conference program is now online

From November 24 to 27, 2025, the iSAQB® Software Architecture Gathering will take place in Berlin, bringing together over 40 international experts in software architecture. The conference offers more than 55 keynotes, sessions, and workshops, with a strong focus on AI, innovation, and architectural best practices. It is aimed at software architects, developers, and IT professionals seeking fresh insights and professional exchange.

BERLIN, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- From November 24 to 27, 2025, the iSAQB® presents the Software Architecture Gathering in cooperation with Heise at the H4 Hotel Berlin Alexanderplatz. Participants can look forward to over 55 keynotes, sessions, and workshops, featuring more than 40 speakers from the international software architecture community. The conference is a hub for knowledge and networking for anyone involved in designing solution structures in IT projects, and is primarily aimed at software architects, developers, and professionals in quality assurance.