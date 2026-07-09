iSAQB Software Architecture Gathering 2026: Program for International Software Architecture Conference Now Online

More than 60 international speakers, over 55 sessions and keynotes, ten full-day workshops, and eight conference tracks: the program for the Software Architecture Gathering (SAG) 2026 is now online. From November 16–19, 2026, the Titanic Chaussee Berlin will become the international meeting place for the software architecture community. Organized by the International Software Architecture Qualification Board (iSAQB®) in cooperation with heise conferences, the event will bring together renowned experts from around the world and is expected to attract over 400 participants – making it the largest SAG to date.

BERLIN, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- From Artificial Intelligence and Software Architecture to Leadership, Cloud, Domain-Driven Design, and modern Engineering Practices, the Software Architecture Gathering offers four days of practical insights, knowledge sharing, and networking. During the main conference on November 17–18, attendees can also explore the accompanying expo featuring leading companies from the software industry.

With more than 60 international speakers, SAG 2026 presents one of the strongest programs in its history. Renowned experts including Radia Perlman, Sam Newman, Randy Shoup, Aino Vonge Corry, Alistair Cockburn, Kevlin Henney, Simon Brown, Dylan Beattie, Neal Ford, Barry O'Reilly, Mark Richards, and many other well-known figures from the international software architecture community will share their experience from industry, research, and real-world practice while providing valuable insights into current trends and future challenges in software development.

Program highlights include:

Dark Modules and Cobots: Architecting For AI (Keynote by Sam Newman)

Don't Panic – the Hitchhiker's Guide to AI (Keynote by Aino Vonge Corry)

You Can't Rewrite It All: With Models Modularity Matters More (Keynote by Randy Shoup)

Network Protocols: Myths, Missteps, and Mysteries (Keynote by Radia Perlman)

How To Teach Your Agents About Architecture (Workshop by Neal Ford)

Residuality Theory (Workshop by Barry O'Reilly)

Accountability, Agency and the Humans Left Holding the Liability (Workshop by Louise Humpington)

14 Software Architecture Patterns and AntiPatterns Every Architect Should Know (Workshop by Mark Richards)

Open Source, Open Mind: The Cost of Free Software (Session by Dylan Beattie)

Decisions for Software Design and Beyond (Session by Jacqui Read)

Design in Software Is Deciding Where to Put the Line of Code. For Every Line of Code (Session by Alistair Cockburn)

The Human Edge in the Age of AI: How to Be Irreplaceable (Session by Lirone Glikman)

Escaping the Complexity Trap: What Software Architects Need to Learn (Session by Jurgen Appelo)

Leadership and Psychological Safety (Session by Gitte Klitgaard)

With eight thematic tracks, more than 55 sessions and keynotes, and ten full-day workshops, the Software Architecture Gathering offers a comprehensive program for software architects, developers, tech leads, system analysts, and everyone involved in designing modern software systems. In addition to technical expertise, the conference places a strong emphasis on leadership, communication, and collaboration. Its goal is to foster international exchange, inspire new perspectives, and provide practical ideas that participants can immediately apply in their daily work.

Further information about the program, speakers, and ticket booking is available at:

https://www.software-architecture-gathering.com/

Media Contact

Franziska Deutsch, iSAQB, 49 33195136710, [email protected], https://www.isaqb.org/

SOURCE iSAQB