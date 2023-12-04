ISBER Best Practices: Recommendations for Repositories is a guidance document that reflects the collective experience of ISBER members and other repository professionals. ISBER Launches New Best Practices Recommendations for Repositories, Fifth Edition at https://www.isber.org/page/bpr. Post this

The ISBER Best Practices provide clear guidance to novices and experienced professionals on how to recognize and fulfill their responsibilities, while offering practical advice on how to manage and support all types of repositories. Emma Snapes, Editor-in-Chief of the ISBER Best Practices Fifth Edition, described the updating of the document as a result of "the collaborative dedication of generations of diverse experts," stating that "an updated process has ensured an even broader array of voices are heard, enriching this invaluable resource for all who seek excellence in repository research and management."

This document is intended to be of use to repositories operating worldwide within or for research sectors, as well as individuals or organizations that may be managing specimens outside the formal structure of a repository. The fundamental principles and guidance offered within can additionally be applicable for other sectors and disciplines (including for analysis, development, and education). The ISBER Best Practices can form a foundation for repositories, guiding a repository's policies, practices, procedures, and operations. To ensure the accessibility of this document worldwide, Annemieke De Wilde, Chair of the ISBER Standards Community of Practices, noted that "the updated Best Practices for Repositories document will be translated into Japanese, simplified Chinese and multiple additional languages. The document is part of an ecosystem of ISBER-created and endorsed tools that supports biorepositories worldwide to thrive."

The December issue of ISBER's journal, Biopreservation and Biobanking, will feature several articles about the newest edition of the ISBER Best Practices. The issue will be released December 15, and will be available through the journal's website (http://online.liebertpub.com/bio).

"The Fifth Edition of ISBER Best Practices stands as a testament to the altruistic spirit that fuels progress in our community" – Emma Snapes, Editor-in-Chief of the ISBER Best Practices Fifth Edition.

About the International Society for Biological and Environmental Repositories:

ISBER (www.isber.org) is the only global forum that addresses harmonization of scientific, technical, legal, and ethical issues relevant to repositories of biological and environmental specimens.

ISBER fosters collaboration; creates education and training opportunities; provides a forum for the dissemination of state-of-the-art policies, processes, and research findings; and provides an international showcase for innovative technologies, products, and services. Together, these activities promote best practices that cut across the broad range of repositories that ISBER serves.

Biobanking and Biopreservation is the official journal of ISBER. To access the journal please visit: http://www.liebertpub.com/overview/biopreservation-and-biobanking/110/.

